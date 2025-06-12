"Don’t think I'd have belief if it wasn’t for them”: When Coco Gauff credited Venus & Serena Williams for inspiring her in 'predominantly white' sport

Coco Gauff has never hesitated to credit Serena Williams and Venus Williams for inspiring her. She once said that the iconic sisters helped open doors and made it easier for someone like her, a person of color, to succeed in a sport that has traditionally been dominated by white players.

Ad

Growing up in Compton without access to fancy clubs or top-tier coaching, Serena and Venus had anything but an easy path. Trained by their father, they often played on courts where they weren’t fully welcomed. People doubted them, picked apart their hair, their outfits, even their confidence, but they kept showing up, and more importantly, kept winning.

Their success inspired a whole generation of Black players, including stars such as Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe, and, of course, Gauff. In a 2024 interview with TIME, the 21-year-old said:

Ad

Trending

“As a little girl, it was very important to see representation and see myself in players, especially in the field where it is predominantly white. I don’t think I would have had the belief I could do it if it wasn’t for them.”

The Williams sisters have won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena with 23 and Venus with seven. As a doubles team, they were one of the best the sport has ever seen, claiming 14 Majors and three Olympic gold medals, along with plenty of other milestones.

Ad

Coco Gauff credits Serena Williams as the reason she started playing tennis after 2nd Grand Slam win at French Open

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff in one frame | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff had an incredible run at the 2025 French Open, where she won her second Grand Slam by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Coincidentally, her first Major win also came against Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

Ad

With that win, Gauff became the youngest American woman to win the title since Serena Williams in 2002, and the first to do so since Serena's last French Open victory in 2015. In an interview with NBC afterward, she couldn’t stop gushing about how the 23-time Grand Slam champion is the reason she picked up a tennis racket in the first place.

"It means a lot,” Coco Gauff said. “She’s the reason I picked up the racket and the sport, and have the belief that I do.”

Ad

“And for me, to be able to be in any conversation with her, obviously she has her own legacy that will never be touched, but for me just to even have like a 5% of that, means so much to me and dreaming big and watching her compete in real life… I don’t know,” she added.

Ad

Gauff continued:

“It’s just crazy to say that 10 years later, I’m here with that trophy after she held it, so it means a lot and to finally put Americans back in that French Open conversation.”

Venus Williams showed a lot of confidence in Coco Gauff, backing her to win Roland Garros this year, and that’s exactly what happened.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas