Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (16) Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 8 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

16th seed Maria Sakkari will start her campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against the 63rd-ranked Barbora Krejcikova.

The Australian Open was an aberration in what has otherwise been a solid start to the year for Maria Sakkari. The Greek made back-to-back semi-finals at Abu Dhabi and the Grampians Trophy, and looked poised for a deep run at the season's first Major.

But a three-set defeat to Kristina Mladenovic in the first round at Melbourne Park put paid to those hopes.

Sakkari has, however, been able to shrug off that disappointment and bounce back. At this week's Qatar Open, the World No. 25 won a couple of rounds before bowing out to Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals. Sakkari would be eager to build on it when she takes the court at Dubai.

Rajeev Ram (left) and Barbora Krejcikova with the 2021 Australian Open mixed doubles trophy

A doubles exponent, Barbora Krejcikova is capable of causing the occasional upset in singles. The Czech has been making noise in the singles circuit since September, when she made the fourth round of Roland Garros and the semi-finals at Linz.

This year, the five-time doubles Grand Slam champion has won five singles matches in four tournaments, with her best showing being a quarterfinal finish at the Grampians Trophy. That run included an upset of Elena Rybakina, who was ranked 19th at that time.

Her biggest achievement in the first couple of months of the year has been in doubles, when she won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Rajeev Ram.

Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Barbora Krejcikova leads the head-to-head against Maria Sakkari, having won their solitary encounter at Torun in 2014. The Czech pretty much blew away Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an absolutely one-sided contest.

Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Maria Sakkari

This is a match of contrasting styles. Maria Sakkari's game is built on a strong serve and powerful groundstrokes. Sakkari will aim to use her aggression to dominate this match but Krejcikova is exactly the kind of player who won't allow her to.

Being a proficient doubles player, the Czech uses a lot of variety in her game and will look to absorb the pace and power coming from the opposite side of the net. Krejcikova has a relatively strong forehand which breaks down less often than her weaker backhand. She also has an excellent net game and will look to move forward at every opportunity. With her guile and finesse, Krejcikova will aim to disrupt the rhythm of Sakkari.

That said, the Greek has been highly consistent in the last few months and has become a fixture in the top 25 of the world rankings. Sakkari is right now a more confident player than the last time she lost to Krejcikova. If she can control her aggression and keep her errors in check, she should be getting her revenge.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.