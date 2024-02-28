Dubai Tennis Championship 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda

Date: February 29, 2024

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championship 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $2,941,785

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open - Getty Images

Second seed Andrey Rublev will continue his quest for a second title in Dubai against red-hot Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals on Thursday, February 29.

Rublev, the 2022 champion and last year's runner-up, commenced his campaign in Dubai against Zhang Zhizhen of China in the Round of 32. Despite losing the first set in a tightly contested tie-breaker, Rublev went on to clinch the next two sets to seal a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4 win.

Up against French youngster Arthur Cazaux in the Round of 16, Rublev got off to a quick start, breaking his opponent in the very first game. That proved crucial, with Rublev winning the first set 6-4.

It was a similar story in the second set, with Rublev the first to make inroads with a break of serve in the seventh game. Winning an impressive 82% of points behind his first serve, Rublev sealed a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, victory.

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, has had a blistering start to his Dubai campaign, dropping a total of just 3 games en route to the quarterfinals.

He brushed aside the Russian Pavel Kotov 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 32. In the Round of 16, he produced another dominant display to oust Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-0, winning an outrageous 88% of points behind his first serve along with 10 aces.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads his head-to-head 3-0 against Sebastian Korda at the moment. They most recently played each other at this year's Australian Open, with the Russian winning the contest 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -225 -2.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-110) Sebastian Korda +175 +2.5 (+100) Over 22.5 (-130)

(Source: BETMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Korda's quarter-final encounter at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championship promises to be an exciting one.

Despite his tough opening-round match against Zhang Zhizhen, Rublev was back to his dominant best against Arthur Cazaux in the following round. A sublime performance from the baseline saw the Russian boss proceedings.

Korda on the other hand has had a relentless start to his campaign, dropping a paltry three games in his opening two matches. He has also been extremely impressive on serve, averaging 83.5% points won on his first serve.

Considering both Rublev and Korda are aggressive baseliners, we can expect no shortage of powerful ball striking. Both players will look to keep the points short and make early inroads in the Dubai heat.

Despite their current run of form, Rublev heads into this contest as the favorite.

Pick: Andrey Rublev in straight sets.