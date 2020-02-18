Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: Sania Mirza/Caroline Garcia vs Alla Kudryavtseva/Katarina Srebotnik | Preview, where to watch, and more

Sania with Nadiaa Kichenok at Hobart

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza returns to action in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 alongside partner Caroline Garcia.

Sania had retired from her first-round doubles match of the Australian Open owing to a calf injury but has declared that she is now fit and has started practising prior to the WTA Premier event.

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who was on a two-year-hiatus, made a dream comeback by winning the women's doubles at the Hobart International earlier this year.

Sania partnered Nadiia Kichenok and forged a winning combination with the Ukranian at Hobart before travelling to Melbourne Park where she was slated to take part in the mixed doubles and women's doubles events.

WTA Dubai - @MirzaSania has received a WC along with 🇫🇷Garcia. They will face 🇷🇺Kudryavtseva/🇸🇮Srebotnik in Round 1



Photos from her practice session, with father Imran and former Pakistani Davis Cupper Sadan Haq



📷Krishnakumar - a senior finance business leader in Dubai pic.twitter.com/ytXEEGgr6R — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) February 17, 2020

A strained calf forced her to withdraw from the mixed doubles where she was to have partnered Rohan Bopanna but Sania refused to pull out of the women's doubles at the Australian Open.

Despite her best efforts, the former Australian Open doubles champion failed to get going in the first-round clash and was forced to retire midway through the match in which she partnered Kichenok.

Sania will now partner Garcia, who has six WTA doubles titles to her credit and played her best tennis partnering Kristina Mladenovic in the past.

They will be up against Alla Kudryavtseva and Katarina Srebotnik in the first round. The Russian-Slovenian duo won the Volvo Car Open in 2018 and were the runners up at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy the same year.

Here is all you need to know about the Dubai Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Dubai Tennis Championships

Date: February 17 - February 22, 2020

Category: WTA Premier

Location: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $2,908,770

Time: Sania Mirza/Caroline Garcia vs Alla Kudryavtseva/Katarina Srebotnik at approx 7:15 PM IST on 18 February 2020

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Championships in India?

There is no live telecast of the Dubai Tennis Championships available in India.