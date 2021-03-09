Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs (15) Anett Kontaveit

Date: 10 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on 15th seed Anett Kontaveit in the pre-quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

After making a dazzling start to the season with a win in Abu Dhabi, Sabalenka failed to bring her sterling form to the Qatar Open. A week after seeing her title defense come to an early end, the Belarusian will try make amends in Dubai and complete the Middle Eastern set of trophies.

Sabalenka began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over French veteran Alize Cornet on Tuesday. It wasn't the best of performances from the World No. 8 though, and there's plenty of room for improvement for her before she faces the dangerous Anett Kontaveit.

Anett Kontaveit

Kontaveit herself has been making a lot of noise on the circuit this year. The Estonian rebounded from her opening-round loss at Abu Dhabi to reach the final at the Grampians Trophy, where she shared the title with Ann Li.

Kontaveit then managed to win a couple of rounds each at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. The latter was a particularly impressive run, considering she pummeled Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady in the first round and then took a set off eventual champion Petra Kvitova before bowing out.

The World No. 24 has looked confident in Dubai too, clobbering Timea Babos to open her campaign. Kontaveit followed that up with a strong 6-4, 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit have met twice so far, with the Belarusian leading the head-to-head 2-0.

While Sabalenka breezed past Kontaveit in their first-ever meeting at Wuhan 2018, she needed to work harder during their Doha 2020 face-off. The World No. 8 had to dig deep to see off Kontaveit, ultimately winning 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

By dint of her past record against Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite on paper to win this match. But the Belarusian cannot afford to take her opponent lightly.

Kontaveit has been making rapid strides this year. She has an aggressive style and hits flat off both wings, with her forehand being her biggest strength. But what has particularly stood out this season is her fighting spirit.

The Estonian registered a three-set win over the in-form Maria Sakkari in the Grampians Trophy semifinals, before notching up another thrilling win over Heather Watson in the second round of the Australian Open. Even against Petra Kvitova last week, she gave a terrific display of her determination as she stretched the Czech to her limit.

Kontaveit is not an opponent that Sabalenka can blow away with her hard-hitting game. The Belarusian would have to be prepared for a tough tussle that could very well go the distance.

That said, Sabalenka has more experience than Kontaveit at the highest level, and might be able to pull through with her punishing returns.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.