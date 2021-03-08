Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Marketa Vondrousova vs Coco Gauff

Date: March 9, 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 14, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia

12th seed Marketa Vondrousova will take on 16-year-old Coco Gauff in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

A former World No. 14, Vondrousova is currently ranked 20th in the world. The Czech surprised many with her run to the 2019 French Open finals. Following that, she was forced to miss the second half of the 2019 season due to wrist surgery.

With an injury lay-off and then a tour shutdown in 2020, Vondrousova was unable to replicate that Paris success last year.

The 21-year-old was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by eventual champion Iga Swiatek. She did, however, manage to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open.

So far in 2021, Vondrousova has reached the semifinals of the Yarra Valley Classic and followed that up by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has scored wins over the likes of Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka in the majors, with her best result being a pair of fourth-round finishes.

Like Vondrousova, the American also has one WTA singles title to her credit.

Gauff started off her 2021 season by reaching the second-round in Abu Dhabi, Melbourne (Gippsland Trophy) and the Australian Open.

Gauff comes to Dubai on the back of a strong result in Adelaide, where she reached the semifinals as a qualifier.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff have never played on the WTA Tour and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Coco Gauff

In her first round in Dubai, Vondrousova scored a straight-sets win over Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff, on the other hand, had a tougher time getting past Ekaterina Alexandrova. The American, who turns 17 years old on Sunday, let a 5-1 lead slip in the third set before prevailing in a tie-break.

The left-handed Vondrousova will not outhit Gauff. The Czech is known for her good returns, her drop shots and her court craft.

Gauff, meanwhile, has the ability to power over her opponents as well as change the pace to extend the rallies.

Time and again since her pro debut, Gauff has shown she has the ability to change tactics to win matches when the chips are not in her favor.

The fight she showed in her first round should help her cause an upset on Tuesday.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.