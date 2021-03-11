Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Garbine Muguruza vs (3) Aryna Sabalenka

Date: 11 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 PM local time; 8:30 PM IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

World No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka takes on World No. 16 Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka started the 2021 season by winning the Abu Dhabi event in dominant fashion. That marked the Belarusian's third consecutive title, through which she compiled a 15-match winning streak.

Sabalenka then went 3-3 leading up to this week's Dubai event, but the numbers are a little misleading. The 22-year-old's losses have all come against top-notch opponents - Kaia Kanepi (at the Gippsland Trophy), Serena Williams (at the Australian Open) and Garbine Muguruza (at Doha).

Muguruza, meanwhile, kicked off her year with a Round of 16 finish in Abu Dhabi. She then reached the Yarra Valley Classic final, going down to World No. 1 Ash Barty.

The Spaniard held two match points against eventual champion Namoi Osaka in the fourth round at the Australian Open, but failed to seal the deal. Muguruza followed that up by finishing as the runner-up to Petra Kvitova in Doha last week.

Garbine Muguruza vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza

Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza have played twice on the WTA tour, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1.

Muguruza won their round of 16 clash last week in Doha, in three close sets. Sabalenka, meanwhile, beat the Spaniard at Beijing 2018 in straights.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Both Aryna Sabalaneka and Garbine Muguruza play powerful tennis, built on a big serve and aggressive groundstrokes.

Muguruza has continued her strong recent form in Dubai this week. After straight-set wins over Irina Camelia-Begu and Amanda Anisimova, the Spaniard produced a masterclass to thrash French Open champ Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-4 on Wednesday,

On the other hand, Sabalenka has scored straight-set wins over Alize Cornet and Anett Kontaveit to book her spot in the last 8.

There's not much to choose between the two players in terms of weapons or weaknesses, given their similar styles. Both will try to go for the kill at the earliest opportunity.

But Muguruza comes into this encounter with more wins under her belt in recent weeks, and a calmer demeanor as compared to previous years. That should help her outlast Sabalenka and reach yet another semifinal.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.