Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Garbine Muguruza vs (10) Elise Mertens

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens preview

Two of the most in-form players of the season clash as ninth seed Garbine Muguruza takes on 10th seed Elise Mertens at the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals on Friday.

Showing flashes of the form that gave her the French Open and Wimbledon titles, Garbine Muguruza has been an unstoppable juggernaut this season. The former World No. 1 has already made the final in two of the four tournaments she has played in and is aiming to make it a third in Dubai.

Having begun her campaign against Irina-Camelia Begu, the two-time Grand Slam champion has shown the door to three quality opponents in her next three matches - Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Her last two wins over Swiatek and Sabalenka will particularly boost her confidence as both have tasted title glory this season. The Spanish ace will now hope to make it three in a row by knocking out Gippsland Open champion Elise Mertens.

Elise Mertens

The highly consistent Mertens has been equally impressive over the past few months. She ended 2020 with the runner-up plate at Linz and went one better in her first tournament of the year.

After a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open, the Belgian is once again back in the semifinals of a tournament, although this time she had to work harder. Mertens was pushed to the brink by Jessica Pegula and her fighting spirit was tested to the limit.

The Australian Open women's doubles champion had to save 3 match points before winning 11 games in a row to book her place in the last-four.

Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza leads the head-to-head over Elise Mertens 1-0, having won their solitary encounter at the 2016 US Open. The Spaniard dropped the first set but rebounded to win the match 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens prediction

Garbine Muguruza

With both Muguruza and Mertens looking to attack right from the word go, it will boil down to first serve and unforced errors count.

Mertens had a horror showing in the first set against Pegula, committing as many as 6 double faults. She improved her serve as the match went on, and by the third set, she was getting a high 80% first serves in.

A repeat of her first-set performance will spell doom for the Belgian as Muguruza won't hesitate to punish her with her blazing returns. Mertens also needs to keep her unforced errors in check if she wants to put the pressure back on the Spaniard.

That said, Mertens spent 2 hours 47 minutes on the court battling against Pegula, whereas Muguruza needed 1 hour and 51 minutes only to dismiss Sabalenka. The Spaniard comes into this contest being the fresher of the two. She has been striking the ball with confidence this whole week and has the experience of beating the Belgian previously.

If Muguruza can keep serving well and find her lines, the Doha runner-up won't squander another opportunity to win a trophy she so missed last week.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in two tight sets.