Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza

Date: 10 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza preview

Garbine Muguruza booked her spot in the last 16 of the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships by scoring a straight-sets win over American Amanda Anisimova in her second-round match late on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has now set up an exciting encounter against 19-year-old Iga Swiatek, who registered a similarly dominant win over Japan's Misaki Doi.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is on a six-match winning streak, having secured the title at the Adelaide International in February. In fact, she hasn't dropped a set in any of her last six matches, and has been absolutely dominant.

Last night the Pole looked in complete control of her match after the initial few games. She was able to outmaneuver a spirited Misaki Doi, who could not sustain the level that she brought to the first five games of the encounter.

Swiatek made great use of the court's geometry, forcing her opponent to run from side to side on almost every point. She will have to rely on variety once again in the match against Muguruza, who has also scored dominant wins in five of her last six matches.

Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza hasn't won a title since Monterrey in 2019.

Iga Swiatek and Garbine Muguruza have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Both Iga Swiatek and Garbine Muguruza have been playing some fine tennis in the lead-up to this match. If they manage to bring their A game to the table on Wednesday, this could well go down to the wire.

Muguruza is the more consistent player from the baseline, and could possibly overpower Siwatek with her heavy drives. The Spaniard, however, has been prone to committing a few too many unforced errors when pushed out of her comfort zone.

That's where Swiatek's variety and expert point construction will help her. If the Pole can manage to frustrate Muguruza by sending back balls with different spins, she could well push her opponent past the breaking point.

Swiatek cannot afford to let her opponent dictate the pace of the rallies, because that's where the Spaniard can pull away. If she wants to come out on top, the 19-year-old will have to find a way to extend the rallies and keep Muguruza on her toes throughout.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.