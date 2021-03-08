Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Misaki Doi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Iga Swiatek

Match details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Misaki Doi

Date: 9 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek vs Misaki Doi preview

Iga Swiatek will take on Misaki Doi in her debut match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the first WTA 1000 event of the 2021 calendar.

Swiatek enters the tournament after having found some form playing in Australia at the very beginning of the season. The Pole is on a five-match winning streak, having secured the Adelaide title in February.

Misaki Doi

Misaki Doi, on her part, has managed to steady the ship after a slow start to the year in Melbourne.

The Japanese has made the round of 16 in her last three tournaments, and has also already scored a few good wins here in Dubai. She did not drop a set in the qualification rounds, and has backed that up with a hard-fought win over the experienced Polona Hercog in the first round.

Doi seems to have adjusted well to the conditions in Dubai, and could well pose a few questions of Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs Misaki Doi head-to-head

Iga Swiatek looked strong throughout her title run in Adelaide.

Iga Swiatek and Misaki Doi have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Misaki Doi prediction

Iga Swiatek is the firm favorite heading into this contest, given the huge gap in the rankings between the two players. She also looked in top form during her week in Adelaide, and will be feeling very confident about her game.

Misaki Doi does have a few positives to build on too though. The 29-year-old has been playing some good tennis in recent weeks, and she got to practice against some big hitting in her match against Hercog - something that could come in handy against Swatek.

That said, the Japanese hasn't always had the best results in this part of the world. And while she did eke out a good win over Hercog, she will have to pull out something special to fend off an on-song Siwatek.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.