Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Jil Teichmann vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jil Teichmann vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 PM local time, 8:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Jil Teichmann vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann will take on Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

Teichmann has claimed two WTA singles titles so far, both of which came in 2019. The Swiss won the Prague Open (as a qualifier) and the Palermo International that year.

In 2020, Teichmann reached the final of the WTA event in Lexington. But she started the 2021 season with opening-round losses at the WTA Gippsland Trophy and the Australian Open, losing to Coco Guaff on both occasions.

Teichmann did, however, come into Dubai on the back of a couple of positive results - she reached the quarters at the Philipp Island Trophy and the semifinals in Adelaide.

Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova meanwhile is a standout doubles player who is now also beginning to make her mark in singles. The 25-year-old is a former World No. 1 in doubles (current ranking No. 7) and a five-time doubles champion at the Slams.

Advertisement

Krejcikova, who has reached one singles final thus far, reached the fourth round of the French Open last year. She also made the semifinals at Linz and the quarterfinals at the Grampians Trophy.

Jil Teichmann vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Jil Teichmann and Barbora Krejcikova have met once on the WTA tour, with Krejcikova leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The Czech won their round-of-16 meeting in Ostrava last year in straight sets.

Jil Teichmann vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Jil Teichmann

Barbora Krejcikova has been on an incredible run this week. The Czech upset 16th seed Maria Sakkari in the first round, and followed that with wins over Grand Slam champs Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

On Thursday, Krejcikova scored an impressive 6-0, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova to reach the semifinal without dropping a set.

Jil Teichmann is also through to the last four without losing a set. After wins over beating Katarina Zavatska, Petra Kvitova (via a mid-match retirement) and Ons Jabeur, Teichmann scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff on Thursday.

Neither Teichmann nor Krejcikova is likely to overwhelm the other with raw power. That said, both players can tee off on their groundstrokes when the opportunity presents itself, and they both like to come forward too.

Friday will be a big opportunity for one of them to reach their biggest career final. Whoever can keep their error count low and their composure high will likely end up win the match.

Advertisement

There's not much to choose between the two, but Teichmann's super experience in the closing stages of tournaments should give her a slight edge.

Prediction: Jil Teichmann to win in three sets.