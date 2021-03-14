Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Marton Fucsovics vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Marton Fucsovics vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 15 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,897,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Marton Fucsovics vs Vasek Pospisil preview

The first round of the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships will see Marton Fucsovics take on Vasek Pospisil on Monday.

Fucsovics recently reached the final of the Rotterdam Open, and has been playing some fine tennis of late. The Hungarian will be keen on making the best of his solid start to the new season with a strong showing in Dubai.

Vasek Pospisil

Pospisil, on the other hand, has found himself pitted against a couple of very tough opponents in his two main draw appearances this year.

The Canadian opened his season with first and second round exits at the hands of Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov respectively. But those losses notwithstanding, Pospisil has also looked in good touch in recent months.

The 30-year-old ended the 2020 season with a final showing in Sofia, and has a big game that is tailor-made for hardcourts. He will be raring to put his slow start to the season behind him, and could well pose some problems for Fucsovics.

Marton Fucsovics vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Marton Fucsovics has scored a couple of big wins at the start of the new season.

Marton Fucsovics leads Vasek Pospisil 2-0 in the head-to-head. The Hungarian's last win over his opponent came in the qualification rounds of the 2020 Paris Masters.

Marton Fucsovics vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Marton Fucsovics enters this contest as a slight favorite, given his recent results. He has managed to hold his own against the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic of late, and will certainly be feeling good about his game.

The Hungarian has been especially impressive on return, and will need that part of his game to work well in the face of Vasek Pospisil's serving prowess.

Pospisil on his part will look to make a quick start and put pressure on his opponent from the get-go. His serve and forehand will help him score a quick few points, but he will have to maintain his intensity throughout the match.

Fucsovics withdrew from his last match against Andrey Rublev in Doha, and his fitness could play a key role in the encounter on Monday. The Canadian will fancy his chances against a possibly fatigued opponent, but even the slightest of let-ups could well tilt the match back in Fucsovics' favor.

Prediction: Marton Fucsovics to win in three sets.