Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

Three former winners - Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic - lead the field at the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the WTA tour second's stop in the Middle East swing.

Also crowding the draw are Major winners Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber and Iga Swiatek, as well as a few in-form names such as Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Veronika Kudermetova and Ons Jabeur.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here's a look at the prospects of the big names in the fray.

Top half: Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic look to regain their crown

Belinda Bencic

Expected semifinal: Elina Svitolina vs Petra Kvitova

Analysis: Elina Svitolina will look to regain her form following an early exit at the Qatar Open last week. The top seed has landed in a tough section, and is set to be tested at just about every stage.

Svitolina is likely to open her campaign against former World No. 2 Svetlana Kuznetsova, who gave Victoria Azarenka a tough fight in Doha. The Ukrainian is likely to have her hands full even after that, as the likes of Maria Sakkari and sixth seed Belinda Bencic await in the the later rounds.

Bencic has also been given a tough opener, as she'll be up against the winner of an intriguing first-round battle between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova. If the Swiss were to come through that battle, she may run into Madison Keys - the woman who upset her in their last meeting just a few days ago.

Petra Kvitova, the other former winner in Dubai, will need to continue her good form if she wishes to get past dangerous floaters in Jil Teichmann and Ons Jabeur. But if the Czech can manage to keep the ship steady, she has a great shot at making the last eight.

The only top player standing in Kvitova's way after the initial couple of rounds is Kiki Bertens, who looked a little underprepared on her return from injury last week.

Predicted semifinal: Maria Sakkari vs Petra Kvitova

Dark horse: Veronika Kudermetova

Bottom half: Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka on a collision course

Victoria Azarenka

Expected semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova

Analysis: For third seed Aryna Sabalenka, the path to the semifinals is fraught with some major hurdles. Her prospective opponents in the first two rounds are Daria Kasatkina and Anett Kontaveit, both of whom have been top performers at the start of the new season.

Sabalenka has been in fine form herself of late, but she will have to be extra careful to avoid an early upset here. If she is able to do that, the Belarusian will earn a shot at the semifinals against either Garbine Muguruza or Iga Swiatek.

While Swiatek has a straightforward path to the Round of 16, Muguruza may face some resistance from the big-hitting American Amanda Anisimova in the second round. That said, the Spaniard should have enough to come through that match and set up a mouthwatering clash against Swiatek.

Victoria Azarenka holds a strong record against both Angelique Kerber and Elise Mertens, her projected second and third round opponents respectively. Provided that she recovers from her lower back problems, Azarenka will fancy her chances of a quarterfinal spot.

The draw hasn't afforded the same luxury to her prospective quarterfinal opponent, Karolina Pliskova. Petra Martic, Anastasija Sevastova and Jessica Pegula crowd Pliskova's section, and will be viewing the Czech's poor form as an opportunity at stage a big run.

Predicted semifinal: Garbine Muguruza vs Victoria Azarenka

Dark horse: Anett Kontaveit

Notable first round matches

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alecandrova

Angelique Kerber vs Caroline Garcia

Fionna Ferro vs Elise Mertens