Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Vesely preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Jiri Vesely.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Date: 26 February 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,794,840

Match timing: Approx 7.00 pm local time, 3.30 pm GMT, 8 30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Vesely preview

Andrey Rublev will be targeting for his second title of 2022.

Second seed Andrey Rublev will take on Jiri Vesely in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Rublev started 2022 at the Australian Open and was seeded fifth in the tournament. However, he was eliminated in the third round after losing to Marin Cilic in four sets.

The 24-year-old then competed in the Rotterdam Open as the second seed. He reached the semifinals following straight-set wins over Henri Laaksonen, Kwon Soon-woo and Marton Fucsovics. However, he lost to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four.

The Russian then entered the the Open 13 Provence as the second seed and reached the final after fighting off Richard Gasquet, Lucas Pouille and Benjamin Bonzi. Here, he beat Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 (4) to win the ninth title of his career.

Rublev entered the Dubai Tennis Championships as the second seed and reached the semifinals after beating Dan Evans, Kwon Soon-woo and Mackenzie McDonald. He was up against fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last four.

The big-serving Pole took the opening set but Rublev fought back and won the next two to take a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory to reach his second final of 2022.

Meanwhile, Vesely started the year with opening-round exits at the Adelaide International 1, Sydney International and the Australian Open. The Czech registered his first win of the year by beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of the Maharashtra Open. However, he lost to Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

He competed at the Qatar Open but suffered his fourth first-round elimination of the year at the hands of Arthur Rinderknech. The 28-year-old then qualified for the main draw of the Dubai Tennis Championships and reached the quarterfinals after beating Marin Cilic and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Vesely scripted the upset of the tournament by beating Novak Djokovic in the last eight. This was his second career victory over the Serb.

The 28-year-old was up against Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals. The Canadian took the opening set 7-6 but Vesely fought back to take the second set by the same scoreline.

Shapovalov broke the Czech in the third set and was serving for the match. However, Vesely broke him back and eventually won the set via tiebreak to reach the final.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Vesely head-to-head

Saturday's final will be the first meeting between Rublev and Vesely, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Vesely prediction

Rublev will be the heavy favorite entering the match but given Vesely's run of form, he has a fair chance of winning as well.

The Czech may be ranked 123rd in the world but he has found his rhythm in Dubai. Vesely will be high on confidence after beating three players who are ranked in the Top 20, with his victory over Djokovic hogging the headlines.

This tournament has seen Rublev come out on top in all but one of his matches after being a set down. The Russian will go for the jugular from the first game and will be looking to trouble Vesely with his serve and powerful forehand.

Vesely has a powerful serve and will look to serve as many aces as he can. His service game is good and his return game has been quite impressive as well. The 28-year-old has a solid forehand and his backhand could also prove to be an effective weapon, especially in long rallies.

Vesely will put up a fight but Rublev should ultimately manage to win the match and clinch his second title of the year.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra