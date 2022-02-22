Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Andy Murray

Date: 23 February 2022

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner preview

Sinner has won eight out of nine matches in 2022 so far

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will take on former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

The Italian started the year well, winning all three of his singles matches at the ATP Cup. However, his nation was unable to qualify for the semifinals of the team competition.

Sinner then reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open following wins over Joao Sousa, Steve Johnson, Taro Daniel and Alex de Minaur. However, he was beaten in the last eight by Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The 20-year-old was expected to take part in the Rotterdam Open but withdrew before the tournament began.

Seeded No. 4 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the young Italian defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The Spaniard took the opening set 6-4 and had three match points in the second set tie-break. However, Sinner saved them all and forced a decider. He then took the third set comfortably to seal his place in the second round.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, started the season with an opening-round exit at the Melbourne Summer Set. However, the Scot bounced back strongly by reaching the final of the Sydney International following wins over Viktor Durasovic, Nikoloz Basilashvili, David Goffin and Reilly Opelka. He was beaten in straight sets by Aslan Karatsev in the final.

Murray reached the second round of the Australian Open, where he suffered a shock straight-sets loss to Taro Daniel.

The 34-year-old received a wildcard into the Rotterdam Open following the withdrawal of Daniil Medvedev. He beat Alexander Bublik in the first round to set up a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16. The Canadian had far too much firepower for the Brit and cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Murray then entered the Qatar Open as a wildcard and avenged his Australian Open defeat to Daniel by beating the Japanese 6-2, 6-2. However, he was trounced 6-0, 6-1 by eventual champion Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

The former World No.1 received yet another wildcard, this time into the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he faced Christopher O'Connell in the first round. Murray came back from a set down to beat the Aussie 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Wednesday's match in Dubai will be the second meeting between Murray and Sinner. The two locked horns in the second round of last year's Stockholm Open, where Murray beat the Italian in straight sets.

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite. The Italian has won eight out of nine matches this year, all of which have been on hardcourt. Murray may not be in the best form, but he has loads of experience and should not be counted out.

Both players are decent servers but even stronger returners, so the match could feature a number of breaks. Sinner will be the aggressor and will look to outgun Murray with his powerful groundstrokes, particularly his backhand.

The Scot, meanwhile, will look to frustrate Sinner by getting the ball back into play and trying to draw unforced errors. Murray has beaten Sinner in the past and will fancy his chances of repeating the feat on Wednesday.

However, given the way Sinner has been playing, he should be able to subdue the challenge of the Brit.

Prediction: Sinner to win in three sets.

