Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Date: 16 February 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova preview

Aryna Sabakenka will take on former champion Petra Kvitova in a highly-anticipated second-round encounter at the 2022 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, the top seed, produced a clinical performance in her opening match against Marta Kostyuk to come through for the loss of only five games. The Belarusian, who has struggled with serving woes for most of the 2022 season, overcame a slow start to hold off the Ukrainian's charge.

In the 2013 winner Kvitova though, she faces another formidable opponent in her subsequent encounter.

Petra Kvtiova duirng her first match at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis.

Kvitova, much like her opponent, hasn't had the best of starts to the season. In January, the Czech sustained a wrist injury that seemingly did not allow her to get into any rhythm in her last few outings.

The Czech has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks -- having opened her campaign here with a blistering win over the big-hitting Camila Giorgi -- and will be keen on getting her first big win of the season against Sabalenka on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova have split their previous four meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 2-2 deadlock. The Belarusian took home the duo's last meeting at the 2020 Qatar Open final; she won 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Sabalenka is the top seed.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova possess similar high-risk games, and a lot will depend on their ability to keep the unforced errors in check.

Sabalenka's struggle with double faults could also come to the fore against an aggressive returner in the form of Kvitova. The Czech was in menacing form on return against Giorgi, winning over half the return points in the match.

The quick court conditions are well-suited for both players' games, and they will look to try and get in the first strike and wrest control of the baseline.

Kvitova definitely had the game to stage an upset but her lack of confidence -- given the recent run of results -- could come back to haunt her on the big points.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets

Edited by shilpa17.ram