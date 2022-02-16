Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Approx. 3.30 pm local time, 11.30 am GMT, 6.30 am ET, 5 pm IST

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Second seed Barbora Krejcikova will aim for a spot in the Dubai quarterfinals when she squares off against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska on Wednesday.

The French Open champion has managed to carry the momentum from last year into the new season. After finishing as the runner-up in Sydney, she made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

The World No. 3 started her Dubai campaign on Monday with a strong 6-4, 7-6(0) over Caroline Garcia and will be keen to keep the good run going against Yastremska.

Dayana Yastremska in action at BNP Paribas Open

21-year-old Yastremska, meanwhile, has been rebuilding her career since her provisional doping suspension for a banned substance was lifted in June last year. She made the semifinals in Hamburg in her first tournament on return before making the last eight at Courmayeur towards the end of the season.

While World No. 131 struggled at the start of the new year, she has managed to find her range this week in Dubai. With wins over Anna Danilina, Clara Tauson and Madison Brengle, she qualified for the main draw, where she upset St. Petersburg semifinalist Irina-Camelia Begu in three sets.

With the confidence gained from those wins, the youngster will be keen to give a good account of herself against Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Krejcikova leads the head-to-head against Yastremska 1-0, having won their solitary encounter 6-1, 7-6(5) in Cincinnati last year.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Barbora Krejcikova serves during her first-round match in Dubai

Krejcikova is the heavy favourite to come through this battle of contrasting styles. While she has been excellent over the past year, Yastremska is still very hit-or-miss.

The Ukrainian's playing style is also likely not to hold up against the patient and steady Krejcikova. One of the most aggressive players on tour, Yastremska goes for a break on nearly every point. Her inability to tone down her aggression also leads to a high number of unforced errors.

It could spell doom against Krejcikova, who likes to construct her points before going for winners. The Czech is also an excellent doubles player and will trouble her young opponent with her sharp angles and spectacular volleys.

Yastremska also tends to commit too many double faults on occasions. It could make matters even more difficult for her against the second seed if it recurs.

Prediction: Krejcikova to win in two tight sets.

