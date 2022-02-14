Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Garbine Muguruza vs (Q) Katerina Siniakova

Date: 15 February, 2022

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Muguruza at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Garbine Muguruza will kick off her title defense against Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Mugurza's start to the 2022 season hasn't been that good. At the Sydney Tennis Classic, she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round after an opening-round bye. But the Spaniard then went on to lose to Daria Kasatkina in straight sets in the very next round.

Despite the loss, the former World No. 1 arrived at the Australian Open as one of the title contenders. However, she was knocked out in the second round by Alize Cornet.

So far Muguruza has not been able to replicate last year's form that saw her lift titles at the WTA Finals, Dubai and Chicago. With a 2-2 record for the year, she'll need to step up her level considerably to get her season back on track.

Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova pose with the women's doubles trophy at 2022 Australian Open.

Katerina Siniakova, meanwhile, defeated Jacqueline Cristian, Maddison Inglis and Jil Teichmann in the qualifying rounds to progress to the main draw of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Siniakova's results in singles and doubles this year have been wildly contrasting. She lost in the first round of singles in all three tournaments she has competed in so far. However, the Czech remains undefeated in doubles, winning two tournaments, including the Australian Open, to post a 10-0 start to the season.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to replicate some of her doubles success to end her losing run in singles.

Garbine Muguruza vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Siniakova leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter in three sets at the Canadian Open last year.

Garbine Muguruza vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Garbine Muguruza waves to the crowd after a win at 2022 Australian Open.

Muguruza was originally set to face 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the opening round. But due to Maria Sakkari's withdrawal, Collins took her spot in the draw. The in-form American could've potentially ended her title defense in the first round itself.

Against Siniakova, who's struggling even harder than her in singles, she has a decent shot at winning. But the former World No. 1 has a losing head-to-head against her opponent, and Czech players in general, with a 12-23 record against them.

All three of Muguruza's previous matches with Siniakova have been closely-fought contests. The Czech will be coming into this match with a lot of confidence after scoring some wins in the qualifying rounds.

That said, Muguruza has also had some time to reset and recover after her early exit from the Australian Open. She has often bounced back strongly after a couple of disappointing results. After a less-than-ideal start to 2022, there's a decent chance she could do well in Dubai, starting with a win over Siniakova.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee