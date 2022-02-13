Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Simona Halep vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs Alison Riske

Date: 14 February

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Alison Riske preview

Two-time champion Simona Halep will take on Alison Riske in the opening round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Halep kickstarted the season with a 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. It came on the back of an injury-stricken 2021 season which saw her drop out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years. The Romanian went on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open last month but lost to Alize Cornet in three sets.

The World No. 22 lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2015 and 2020 and will be hoping to produce another impressive run at one of her favorite hunting grounds.

Alison Riske in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Alison Riske, for her part, won a third career title in November 2021 by beating Jaqueline Cristian in the final in Linz, Austria. The American went on to reach another final in Adelaide last month, but lost to Madison Keys in straight sets.

The 31-year-old then lost in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open to Jelena Ostapenko. Currently ranked at No. 55, Alison Riske will be hoping to navigate a deep run this week to climb the rankings ladder.

Simona Halep vs Alison Riske head-to-head

The duo have clashed thrice before and Simona Halep leads the head-to-head 3-0. She won their most recent encounter, which took place at the 2018 Roland Garros, in three sets.

Simona Halep vs Alison Riske prediction

Simona Halep and Alison Riske like to rally their attack from the baseline and possess impressive defensive skills. Halep, however, strives to be offensive from the get-go and can prevail in longer exchanges with her exceptional footwork.

Simona Halep in action at the 2022 Australian Open

While the Romanian is not characteristically a big server, she is capable of maintaining a healthy first-serve percentage throughout the match. Riske, on her part, is proficient at racking up aces. Halep, who is statistically one of the best returners on tour, will look to exploit any inconsistency in the American's serve.

If Simona Halep remains assertive from the baseline and succeeds in drawing errors from Riske's racquet, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala