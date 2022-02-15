Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Date: 16 February 2022.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Halep at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Compatriots Simona Halep and Elena-Gabriela Ruse are set to square off in the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Halep kicked off her campaign in Dubai with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alison Riske. The former World No. 1 was in control of the match from start to finish and completely dominated her opponent.

Halep made a solid start to the 2022 season, winning her 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. At the Australian Open, she made it to the fourth round, where she lost to Alize Cornet in a tough three-set battle.

A two-time champion in Dubai, the Romanian is familiar with the conditions here and is off to yet another flying start.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2021 ATP Champions Tour At The Royal Albert Hall

Elena-Gabriela Ruse scored a stunning upset over third seed Paula Badosa to advance to the second round in Dubai. She failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set and proceeded to lose it as well.

In the deciding set, Badosa raced to a 4-1 lead. However, in a brilliant display of resilience and inspired shotmaking, Ruse took the next five games to win the match. This was her first win over a top-10 player.

wta @WTA



outlasts the No.3 seed Badosa in a terrific three-set battle!



#DDFTennis Happy tears 🤗 @Gabriela_Ruse outlasts the No.3 seed Badosa in a terrific three-set battle! Happy tears 🤗@Gabriela_Ruse outlasts the No.3 seed Badosa in a terrific three-set battle!#DDFTennis https://t.co/ueuR2cv5Ak

The Romanian secured her spot in the main draw after winning three matches during qualifying. It has been a memorable debut in Dubai so far for Ruse.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

The two have played against each other twice previously, with Halep leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter 6-2, 6-1 at this year's Melbourne Summer Set.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Simona Halep at the 2022 Australian Open

Considering the respective forms of both players, Halep will be the favorite heading into this match. The former World No. 1 is back to her best after struggling with injuries for most of 2021.

Ruse hasn't been able to challenge her compatriot in their previous encounters, winning just six games across the four sets they've played. For her to achieve a different result this time, she'll have to raise her level considerably like she did against Badosa.

Halep has been a trailblazer for Romanian tennis and her success was instrumental in inspiring the likes of Ruse. Competing against one's idol isn't easy, but the 24-year-old will relish the challenge.

Having said that, Halep is playing extremely well at the moment and even if her younger opponent steps up her level, she should be able to find a way past her. The mentor is likely to impart another learning lesson to her protege.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

