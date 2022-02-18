Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 18 February 2022

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET, 6.30 pm IST

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko will face off in a battle of Grand Slam champions in the semifinals of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.

Halep has notched a win-loss record of 11-1 thus far in 2022. She started the season with a 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. She then went on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open, but lost to Alize Cornet in three sets.

The Romanian is playing with plenty of confidence this week in Dubai. She recorded emphatic wins over Alison Riske, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and eighth seed Ons Jabeur to secure a place in the last four. She is yet to drop a set this week and is setting her sights on a third title in the UAE.

Ostapenko in action in Dubai

Ostapenko, meanwhile, had underwhelming results at the start of the season. She lost her opener in Sydney to Paula Badosa and exited in the third round against Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

Nevertheless, she gained plenty of momentum from her semi-final run in St. Petersburg earlier this month. Her hard-fought victories over Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova this week make her a strong contender for the title in Dubai.

Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

The duo have met twice before and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Simona Halep won their most recent encounter in three sets in Beijing five years ago.

Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Ostapenko is expected to play high-octane tennis on Friday and will look to push Halep behind the baseline with her explosive groundstrokes. That being said, the Latvian is prone to leaking unforced errors, something Halep will hope to capitalize on.

Halep in action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The serve isn't a major weapon for either player, but the Romanian consistently brings first serves into play. Ostapenko, meanwhile, has struggled with her serve in the past and will have to be wary against Halep, who is one of the strongest returners of serve in the women's game.

If the two-time Major winner can engage Jelena Ostapenko in longer exchanges and stay assertive on serve, she should be able to churn out a win.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala