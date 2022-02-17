Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Simona Halep
Date: 17 February 2022
Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 10 am ET, 8.30 pm IST
Prize money: $703,580
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview
Two-time champion Simona Halep will take on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday. While Halep beat fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, Jabeur cruised past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Halep made a terrific start to her 2022 season, winning her 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set last month. She then had a strong run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Alize Cornet in three sets.
The World No. 23 is back at one of her favorite hunting grounds this week and notched up emphatic wins over Alison Riske and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first couple of rounds to reach the last eight in Dubai for the fourth time.
Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, has steadily worked her way up the rankings over the past couple of years and recently cracked the top 10.
The Tunisian didn't have the best start to her season as she sustained a back injury during her quarter-final match against Anett Kontaveit in Sydney. The injury forced her to withdraw from the Australian Open.
Nevertheless, the Tunisian is feeling healthy again this week. She battled past Vera Zvonareva in three sets in the opening round before beating Jessica Pegula in just over an hour.
Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head
The duo have met twice before and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Simona Halep won their most recent encounter in three sets in Dubai two years ago.
Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur prediction
While Simona Halep constructs points meticulously and uses her speed and agility to get on top of her opponents, Ons Jabeur relies on dropshots, slices and heavy groundstrokes to turn rallies in her favor.
Neither player possesses a great serve, but Halep often maintains a healthy first-serve percentage in her matches. Jabeur, on the other hand, is prone to leaking double faults under pressure. Against a player who returns as well as Halep, that could be a recipe for disaster.
If Halep can stay positive from the baseline and prevent Jabeur from taking control, she should be able to eke out a win.
Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.