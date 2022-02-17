Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Simona Halep

Date: 17 February 2022

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 10 am ET, 8.30 pm IST

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview

Two-time champion Simona Halep will take on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday. While Halep beat fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, Jabeur cruised past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Halep made a terrific start to her 2022 season, winning her 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set last month. She then had a strong run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Alize Cornet in three sets.

The World No. 23 is back at one of her favorite hunting grounds this week and notched up emphatic wins over Alison Riske and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first couple of rounds to reach the last eight in Dubai for the fourth time.

Ons Jabeur in action against Jessica Pegula on Wednesday

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, has steadily worked her way up the rankings over the past couple of years and recently cracked the top 10.

The Tunisian didn't have the best start to her season as she sustained a back injury during her quarter-final match against Anett Kontaveit in Sydney. The injury forced her to withdraw from the Australian Open.

Nevertheless, the Tunisian is feeling healthy again this week. She battled past Vera Zvonareva in three sets in the opening round before beating Jessica Pegula in just over an hour.

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The duo have met twice before and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Simona Halep won their most recent encounter in three sets in Dubai two years ago.

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Simona Halep in action during her second-round match

While Simona Halep constructs points meticulously and uses her speed and agility to get on top of her opponents, Ons Jabeur relies on dropshots, slices and heavy groundstrokes to turn rallies in her favor.

Neither player possesses a great serve, but Halep often maintains a healthy first-serve percentage in her matches. Jabeur, on the other hand, is prone to leaking double faults under pressure. Against a player who returns as well as Halep, that could be a recipe for disaster.

If Halep can stay positive from the baseline and prevent Jabeur from taking control, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram