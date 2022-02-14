Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The 22nd edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships will be held from February 14-19. The WTA 500 event is the only women's tournament happening this week.

With seven of the current top 10 players competing in the tournament, along with former Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko, it's a loaded field. The only players missing from the top 10 are Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Dubai Tennis Championships:

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships?

Held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Dubai Tennis Championships is one of the few events that takes place in the Middle East. Along with the Qatar Open, the tournament has alternated between WTA 1000 and WTA 500 status every year since 2016. This year, Dubai is a WTA 500 event.

Justine Henin remains the most successful player in the tournament's history with four titles. Venus Williams is next with three, with Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep tied for third place with two.

Two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza is the defending champion.

Venue

The tournament will be played at the Aviation Club Tennis Center in Dubai.

Players

Garbine Muguruza is the defending champion in Dubai

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed in Dubai. After starting the year with two first-round losses at the Adelaide International 1 and 2, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was a respectable result, but the Belarusian was nowhere close to her best in Melbourne.

2021 finalist Barbora Krejcikova is seeded second and given her consistency over the past year, she seems primed for another deep run. Third seed Paula Badosa has already won a title this year in Sydney and will be eager to get her hands on another trophy.

Defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza has been handed a reprieve at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships. Earlier, she was set to compete against 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. Considering the Spaniard's form this year, her title defense may have been in jeopardy. Now, she'll start against a qualifier or lucky loser.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil



With Sakkari's withdrawal from Dubai (due to change of schedule), Collins moves to line 25 and will face a qualifier/lucky loser in R1.



Muguruza also gets a qualifier/lucky loser in R1. There will be no Muguruza v Collins in the @DDFTennis first round.With Sakkari's withdrawal from Dubai (due to change of schedule), Collins moves to line 25 and will face a qualifier/lucky loser in R1.Muguruza also gets a qualifier/lucky loser in R1. There will be no Muguruza v Collins in the @DDFTennis first round. With Sakkari's withdrawal from Dubai (due to change of schedule), Collins moves to line 25 and will face a qualifier/lucky loser in R1. Muguruza also gets a qualifier/lucky loser in R1.

The other seeded players are Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins. Also in the fray are Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko.

Schedule

The tournament kicks off with women's first-round matches, which will be played on February 14 and 15 (Monday and Tuesday). Notable opening-round matches include:

Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko,

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina,

Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi and

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula.

The complete schedule of the tournament is as follows (subject to change):

Date Day Start time (Day and night session) Round February 14, 2022 Monday 2pm & 7pm First round February 15, 2022 Tuesday 2pm & 7pm First round February 16, 2022 Wednesday 2pm & 7pm Second round February 17, 2022 Thursday 2pm & 7pm Quarterfinals February 18, 2022 Friday 2pm & 7pm Semifinals February 19, 2022 Saturday 5pm & 7pm Finals

The schedule can be found here.

The daily order of play can be found here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships is $703,580.

Where to watch

Viewers in the following countries can watch all the action on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime Video

For more information regarding the broadcast of the matches, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala