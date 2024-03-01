Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (7) Alexander Bublik vs (5) Ugo Humbert

Date: March 2, 2024

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Centre Court, Dubai Tennis Stadium

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,941,785

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert preview

Alexander Bublik and Ugo Humbert will clash for their first men’s singles title of the year at the ATP 500 level in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.

Bublik, the seventh seed, is vying for a second title in 2024 having already lifted the Open Sud de France crown. Despite that, his season has been rather hit-and-miss with early exits at the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open to show for with his two finals.

In Dubai, Bublik has been made to work hard by the likes of Tomas Machac and Tallon Griekspoor. His last two matches, however, ended unceremoniously with his opponents being forced to retire and defaulted respectively.

Humbert upset Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal.

Humbert, meanwhile, made the final after scoring one of the biggest wins of his career. He upset top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 to make his second final of the season after his title run at Open 13.

The Frenchman has been in top form all week, scoring wins over top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz, Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, and the dynamic Gael Monfils. Needless to say, Humbert will come into the final high on confidence.

Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Bublik and Humbert have never crossed paths on the ATP tour so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Odds Ugo Humbert -225 Alexander Bublik +175

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Bublik's last two matches came to unceremonious ends.

Both Alexander Bublik and Ugo Humbert possess similarly power-packed games built around big serves.

Bublik sits at No. 3 in the aces leaderboard for the 2024 season and has fired 56 this week alone. He has also conjured up the big serve in key moments, fending off 11 of the 14 breakpoints faced against Rublev in the last match.

Humbert has been similarly strong in this department, having dropped his serve on only four occasions in as many matches.

With neither player likely to cede an inch on serve, things might boil down to either player stepping up in key moments. Humbert holds an impeccable record in finals, having won all five that he has made in his career.

That, combined with the quality of opposition that he has beaten this week and Bublik’s tendency to lose focus on occasion, tilt the match in Humbert’s favor.

Pick: Humbert to win in three sets.