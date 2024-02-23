Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: February 23, 2024

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on qualifier Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Swiatek kicked off her campaign here with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sloane Stephens. She bested 15th seed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to book a quarterfinal date this this year's Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

Swiatek wasted no time in getting down to business as she secured a 3-0 headstart in the first set thanks to an early break of serve. She held on to the lead until the end of the set to clinch it.

Once the first set was done and dusted, Swiatek ran away with the match. From 2-1 onwards in the second set, she reeled off five straight games to score a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Kalinskaya came through the qualifying rounds and scored straight-set wins over Storm Hunter, Cristina Bucsa and Jelena Ostapenko to make the last eight. She then faced World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Kalinsakaya was on the backfoot for most of the first set. She initially recovered from a break deficit at the start of the set to make it 2-1. However, Gauff swept four of the next five games to take the set.

Kalinskaya forged a 5-2 lead for herself in the second set. While she failed to close out the set on her first go, she didn't falter on her next attempt and served it out. She was all over Gauff in the deciding set and broke her opponent's serve twice to wrap up a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -800 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-135) Anna Kalinskaya +550 -1.5 (+850) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Kalinskaya staged a valiant comeback victory over Gauff to reach the biggest semifinal of her career. It was her third win over a top 10 player this season. As for Swiatek, her win over Zheng extended her unbeaten run to seven matches.

The Pole hasn't lost a set either since her title-winning run at the Qatar Open. Kalinskaya's ballstriking does have the potential to throw Swiatek off her game, but the latter will be well prepared for it. Furthermore, It's difficult to stop the World No. 1 once she gathers a semblance of momentum.

Kalinskaya could be a little tired after her exploits this week considering she had to compete in the qualifying rounds too. The Russian will give it her all for a chance to reach her first WTA 1000 final, but getting the better of an in-form Swiatek is not a task many are capable of achieving.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.