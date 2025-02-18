Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Alycia Parks vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Alycia Parks vs (WC) Sorana Cirstea

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alycia Parks vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Alycia Parks in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Image Source: Getty)

American qualifier Alycia Parks will face wildcard Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Whoever wins, will face either eighth seed Emma Navarro or Belinda Bencic in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Parks has won five out of nine main-draw matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland. The American qualified for the main draw of the Dubai Tennis Championships after wins over Polina Kudermetova and compatriot Bernarda Pera.

Here, she faced Wang Xinyu in the first round and won the first set after a solitary service break in the eighth game. The 24-year-old broke the Chinese's serve twice in the second set to register a 6-3, 6-3 win and book her place in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Cirstea has won just two out of five main draw matches so far in the 2025 season. The Romanian entered the Dubai Tennis Championships as a wildcard after an early exit at the Transylvania Ipen.

Cirstea faced tenth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the WTA 1000 event and started strongly by winning the opening set 6-1. The 34-year-old found herself trailing 0-3 in the second but fought well to take the set and register a 6-1, 6-4 victory to book her place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Alycia Parks vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

The two haven't had any prior encounters on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head is currently locked at 0-0.

Alycia Parks vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alycia Parks -145 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-120) Sorana Cirstea +110 +1.5 (-220) Under 21.5 (-120)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alycia Parks vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

While neither player has been particularly impressive so far in 2025, Parks' relatively better run of form gives her a slight edge. That said, Cirstea will be high on confidence after brushing aside Daria Kasatkina rather comprehensively.

Parks' first-serve numbers have been pretty good so far in Dubai, having won 86 out of 113 points, with 27 aces to her name. The 24-year-old will look to fetch more free points while also trying to attack and dictate points from the start.

Cirstea was not particularly impressive on her first serve against Kasatkina, winning 24 points out of 38. However, she did serve nine aces and will look to get more of those against Parks. The Romanian will aim to make the most of her service games while trying to look for the odd, decisive break.

We could have an interesting match on our hands and while Parks' form has been slightly better, the experienced Cirstea should be able to edge her out if she is able to replicate her performance against Kasatkina.

Pick: Cirstea to win in three sets.

