Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang preview

Alycia Parks of the United States competes in her round of 32 match against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

The 24-year-old American qualifier Alycia Parks will face the World No. 38 Xinyu Wang in the first round of the Dubai Open Championships 2025 on Sunday, 16 February.

The World No. 90, Parks has an 8-5 win-loss record in 2025 (including the qualifying round matches). She started the season by reaching the semifinal at the ASB Classic in Auckland, before losing to the former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

Alycia Parks qualified for the main draw at the Dubai Open by beating higher-ranked Polina Kudermetova and Bernarda Pera. She also knocked out the 11th seed Diana Shnaider in the first round of the Qatar Open last week, before losing to her compatriot Sofia Kenin.

On the other hand, China's Xinyu Wang has a 5-5 win-loss record in 2025. She lost to World No. 48 Elina Avanesyan in a thriller, marathon 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-7(5) in the first round of the Qatar Open last week, despite serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set.

Her best result of the season came at the Singapore Open, where she reached the semifinal. She was defeated by Belgian Elise Mertens 3-6, 4-6. Before that, she suffered a first-round loss against Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open.

Xinyu Wang of China competes in her first-round match against Elina Avanesyan of Armenia during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang head-to-head

Alycia Parks and Xinyu Wang have never met on the WTA Tour in the past.

Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alycia Parks TBD TBD TBD Xinyu Wang TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available).

Alycia Parks vs Xinyu Wang prediction

Alycia Parks is making her main draw debut at the Dubai Open, as she lost in the qualifying first round last year. She did not do well at the WTA 1000 last year, as she failed to win even a qualifying round match at eight WTA 1000 events.

She qualified for the China Open, where she defeated World No. 403 Qiang Wang, before losing to the 23rd seed Magdalena French in the second round. Overall, she has a 5-9 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the WTA 1000 events.

The 23-year-old Xinyu Wang also made her debut at the Dubai Open last year, when she was defeated by Donna Vekic in straight sets. She has a 17-18 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the WTA 1000 events.

Wang's best result at the WTA 1000 events came last year at the Wuhan Open when she reached the semifinal, where she famously knocked out the second seed Jessica Pegula in the third round. She was beaten by her compatriot Zheng Qinwen in the semi-final round.

Pick: Wang to win in three sets.

