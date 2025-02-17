Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face off against unseeded Veronika Kudermetova in the second round (Round of 32) of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday, February 18.

Sabalenka had one of the best seasons of her career last year, capturing two Grand Slams the Australian Open and the US Open, along with several other titles. Buoyed by that success, she entered the 2025 season full of confidence.

The World No. 1 competed at the Brisbane International, claiming the title by defeating Polina Kudermetova in the final. She then headed to Melbourne, aiming for a historic three-peat, but fell short in the final against Madison Keys. Her next stop was the Qatar Open, where she suffered a disappointing first-round exit.

Veronika Kudermetova pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

After a challenging 2024 season, Veronika Kudermetova kicked off her 2025 campaign at the Brisbane International. She was knocked out in the opening round, losing in straight sets to the USA's Peyton Stearns.

Kudermetova's season continued with a quarterfinal appearance at the Hobart International, where she was defeated by Elise Mertens. She then suffered a fourth-round loss to Elina Svitolina.

After disappointing exits in Abu Dhabi and Doha, the Russian refocused and set her sights on Dubai. There, she began strong, winning her qualifying match against Celine Simunyu and following it up with a first-round 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Sabalenka and Kudermetova have met five times on the WTA Tour, with the former leading the head-to-head 3-2. Sabalenka won their encounters at the 2015 Antalya Open, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Open, and the 2021 Miami Open, while Kudermetova has come out on top in their last two meetings, both at the Berlin Open in 2022 and 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1000 -1.5 (-275) Over 19.5 (-118) Veronika Kudermetova +550 +1.5 (+180) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

The second-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Veronika Kudermetova at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday (February 18) promises to be thrilling.

The odds are likely in Sabalenka's favor, given her more complete game compared to Kudermetova. The former's aggressive groundstrokes and powerful serve often overwhelm opponents, and she's also made significant improvements in her net play in recent months, making her an even more dangerous threat on the court.

Both players have solid serves, but Sabalenka’s is the more dominant of the two, especially when she's hitting her stride. Kudermetova’s serve can be effective, but her return game isn't as strong as Sabalenka's, which gives the Belarusian an edge. She has also proven to be more composed in high-pressure moments and big tournaments, while the Russian might face some challenges with nerves, which could impact her performance in those critical situations.

If Aryna Sabalenka has an off day and starts making unforced errors, Veronika Kudermetova could definitely capitalize on that, especially if she stays steady and minimizes mistakes. However, overall, the World No. 1's aggressive style and superior shot-making ability give her the upper hand.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

