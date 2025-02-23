Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: February 24, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Centre Court, Dubai Tennis Stadium

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Medvedev in action at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open (Source: Getty)

Top-seed Daniil Medvedev will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, February 24. Whoever wins, will be up against either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Zhang Zhizhen in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Medvedev has had an underwhelming season so far, starting with successive second-round exits at the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open. The Russian then reached the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille courtesy of straight-set wins agaist Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jan-Lennard Struff. However, here he lost to Hamad Medjedovic.

Medvedev last played at the Qatar Open, where he reached the quarterfinals after wins over Karen Khachanov and Zizou Bergs. Here, he faced Felix Auger-Aliassime and retired after the first set due to food poisoning.

Meanwhile, Struff has won just three matches across the five tournaments he has played so far in 2025. He started his season at the ASB Classic, where he beat Yunchaokete Bu before losing to Gael Monfils in the second round.

Struff suffered back-to-back first round exits at the Australian Open and ABN AMRO Open. The German then made a decent run to the Open 13 Provence, reaching the quarterfinals after wins over Manuel Guinard and Hugo Grenier. Here, he lost to Daniil Medvedev. At the Qatar Open, Struff lost to Tallon Griekspoor in the first round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Medvedev leads 7-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last encounter came in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, with the Russian triumphing 6-3, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -550 Jan-Lennard Struff +375

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

While Medvedev has had his issues with consistency so far this season, he will enter the match as the favorite to win given Struff's disappointing run of form over the past few months. The Russian's favorite surface is hard and he also enjoys a dominant head-to-head record against the German.

Medvedev is an effective counterpuncher who can always add a layer of aggression when needed. He has got among the most efficient playing styles on court and overcoming him would be a tough task for Struff.

The German has accumulated 94 aces from his eight matches so far in 2025 and will look to fetch more of those against Medvedev. He will rely heavily on his service games while looking for the odd break, which will be hard to attain against the Russian.

While Medvedev has had his struggles early in 2025, he should not face much trouble on overcoming Struff given the German's recent performances and should manage a spot in the second round in Dubai.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

