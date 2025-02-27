Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: February 27, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,237,670

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will look to keep his bid for a first title in the season on track when he takes on Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. Medvedev's form has declined over the last few years. The Russian player went without a title in 2024, which was his first since 2017.

In 2025, the World No. 6 has an 8-4 record. His best result was at the Open 13, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 against Hamad Medjedovic in the semifinal. In his last event in Qatar, he had to retire from his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after losing the first set 6-3.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, the top seed began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He won 6-4, 6-4 in the second round against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Tallon Griekspoor has had an average start to the 2025 season. The Dutch player had his best outing at the Open Sud de France where he reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Jesper de Jong. Barring that result, he has two second-round exits in Rotterdam and Doha and a first-round exit at the Australian Open.

Griekspoor started his campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) win over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin. He then won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against defending champion and fifth seed Ugo Humbert in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-115) Tallon Griekspoor +260 +1.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds have been sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Tallon Grieskpoor prediction

Medvedev is a top hard-court player with 18 titles on the surface and an overall 74 per cent win ratio when playing on the hard courts. The Russian player has reached six hard-court Major finals. winning the 2021 US Open. However, his last hard-court title came in 2023, when he defeated Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 to win the Miami Open.

Meanwhile, Griekspoor has reached two hard-court finals in his career, winning one title. The Dutchman's only hard-court title came at the 2023 Maharashtra Open, where he won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Benjamin Bonzi in the final.

Medvedev, being the more accomplished hard-court player and being the top seed will be the clear favorite to win the match.

Pick- Medvedev to win in straight sets

