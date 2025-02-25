Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell

Day 2 of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships will see a total of 14 matches take place across singles and doubles. The remainder of the first-round matches will take place and several well-known names will be in action.

Ad

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will look to book his place in the second round of the ATP 500 event as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff while his compatriot and third seed Andrey Rublev will face Quentin Halys. Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Alexander Bublik while Arthur Fils will lock horns with Nuno Borges.

The likes of Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils and Grigor Dimitrov will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Trending

#1. Alex de Minaur vs Marin Cilic

Second seed Alex de Minaur will face Marin Cilic in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The two will square off for the fifth time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. Whoever wins, will face Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Both players last competed at the Qatar Open, with Cilic losing in the first round while De Minaur went to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev. While the Croat is yet to register a main-draw win in 2025, the Aussie has won 13 out of 16 matches so far.

Ad

De Minaur will enter the match as the favorite to win and given his current form, he should not have too much trouble in toppling Cilic and reaching the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

P﻿redicted Winner: Alex de Minaur.

2. Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell

Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on Christopher O'Connell in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. This will be the fourth match between the two, with the Bulgarian currently leading 3-0. Whoever comes out on top, will take on either Gael Monfils or Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Both players last competed at the Qatar Open in Doha, with Dimitrov losing in the first round while O'Connell lost in the second. The Bulgarian has won just two out of six matches so far in 2025 while while the Aussie has won three out of six.

Dimitrov has not been in the best of form lately but if he can perform close to his best, he should be able to come out on top and reach the second round in Dubai.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Grigor Dimitrov.

#3. Arthur Fils vs Nuno Borges

Eighth seed Arthur Fils will take on Nuno Borges in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. It will be the third encounter between the two on the ATP Tour, with the Frenchman having won both of their past two fixtures. Whoever wins, will lock horns with either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alexander Bublik in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Ad

Both players lost in the second round of their respective last tournaments, with Fils coming up short against Daniel Altmaier in Rotterdam while Borges was defeated by Andrey Rublev in Doha. The Frenchman has won five out of eight matches so far in 2025 while Borges has triumphed in nine out of 16 fixtures.

Fils is one of the finest young talent in tennis at present and he should be able to get the better of a resilient Borges if he is at his best.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Arthur Fils.

#4. Tallon Griekspoor vs Roman Safiullin

Tallon Griekspoor will face qualifier Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. This will be the second encounter between the two, with the Dutchman winning their previous fixture. Whoever wins, will take on either fifth seed Ugo Humbert or Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Griekspoor last played at the Qatar Open, where he was edged out by Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Safiullin booked his place in the main draw of the Dubai Tennis Championships after wins over Nikoloz Basilashvili and Otto Virtanen. The Dutchman has won four out of eight matches so far in 2025 while the Russian is yet to win his first.

Ad

Griekspoor will enter the match as the favorite to win and given his relatively better run of form, he should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback