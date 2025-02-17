Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (14) Karolina Muchova

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Karolina Muchova preview

Emma Raducanu in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty) l2025 United Cup - Sydney: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu will take on 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on February 18.

Raducanu entered the WTA 1000 event after a disappointing opening-round exit at the Qatar Open. The Brit faced Maria Sakkari in the first round in Dubai and won the opening set 6-4 to take the lead in the match. She dominated the second set to register a 6-4, 6-2 win and book her place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Muchova entered the WTA 1000 event after a semifinal exit at the Linz Open. The Czech has won six out of ten matches so far in 2025.

Muchova faced Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in the first round in Dubai and won the opening set 6-2 after breaking her serve twice. She dominated the second set and won it by the same scoreline to book her place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

mma Raducanu vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The two have not had any prior encounters so far on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Emma Raducanu +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (-110)

Karolina Muchova -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-135)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Muchova will enter the match as the favorite to win given the kind of tennis she has played over the past six months or so. That said, Raducanu should not be written as she can give the Czech a tough fight on her day.

The Brit did not have the best of outputs on her first-serve during her Dubai opener against Sakkari, winning 22 out of 37 points (59.5%), serving three aces. Raducanu loves to attack and will have to be aggressive from the start. The Brit has a solid backhand as well as forehand, however, the latter has produced quite a few unforced errors. So, she will have to be careful in that department.

Muchova was solid on her first serve in her previous match, winning 22 out of 29 points (75.9%) , with nine aces to her name. The Czech will be eager to fetch as many free points as she can on her serve.

Muchova has a vast repertoire of shots and this variety could be crucial in baffling and eventually, defeating Raducanu. While the Brit is no slouch, it will take a lot from her to come out on top.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

