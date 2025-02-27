Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (PR) Marin Cilic

Date: February 27, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Auger-Aliassime kicked off his campaign in Dubai with a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik. He was up against Nuno Borges for a spot in the last eight. The Canadian went down a break in the first set, and his inability to recoup that deficit cost him the opener.

Auger-Aliassime was quick to regroup. While he let go of a 3-0 lead in the second set, he snagged another break of serve to put himself in the lead, and remained in front this time to claim the set. The two were evenly matched for most of the third set, until the Canadian raised his level towards the end with a three-game run to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Cilic beat second seed Alex de Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round, where Alexei Popyrin awaited him. The latter needed a single break of serve in his favor to capture the first set. The Croat did the same over the next two sets, and broke his opponent's serve once in the second and third sets to register a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Cilic leads Auger-Aliassime 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their previous encounter at the Australian Open 2022 in four sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime

-250

+1.5 (-700)

Over 22.5 (-120)

Marin Cilic +190

-1.5 (+360)

Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic prediction

Marin Cilic at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have advanced to the quarterfinals in similar fashion, a tough three-set to begin their run here, and a comeback win in the second round. Auger-Aliassime's win over Borges was his tour-leading 14th win of the season. He has already won a couple of titles this year, and was a semifinalist at last week's Qatar Open.

Cilic returned to action in Doha last week, and went down to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. However, he has found his footing in Dubai, and toppled World No. 8 de Minaur in the first round for his first win over a top 10 player since May 2022.

Cilic leads Auger-Aliassime 3-1 in their rivalry, though the latter won their most recent encounter, which was over three years ago. The Croat had the advantage of being a veteran when they played their first three matches but his younger rival got the better of him once he had established himself as a top player.

Cilic is playing quite well this week, and his prior record in this match-up is another point to consider. However, Auger-Aliassime's superior form this year makes him the favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

