Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open | Image Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on fellow unseeded player Nuno Borges in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 26.

Auger-Aliassime started the 2025 season on a high note by winning the Adelaide International, defeating Sebastian Korda in the final to claim his first title of the year. However, his momentum was short-lived as he suffered a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open.

The Canadian wasted no time in bouncing back, claiming another title at the Open Occitanie by defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic in the final. However, his rhythm took a hit with an opening-round exit in Rotterdam, followed by a semifinal finish at the Qatar Open. He then arrived in Dubai, where he battled past Alexander Bublik 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3 to reach the second round.

Nuno Borges pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Borges also had a strong start to the season, reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland before falling to Zizou Bergs. However, his run at the Australian Open ended in the third round.

The Portuguese had a second-round exit at the Open 13 next, which was followed by another early exit in Doha. He then arrived in Dubai and delivered a stunning performance, pulling off an upset by defeating eighth seed Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

The duo have never faced each other before on the ATP Tour, making this their first-ever meeting. As a result, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime Nuno Borges

(Odds will be updated once available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Félix Auger-Aliassime would likely have the upper hand against Nuno Borges in their second-round encounter at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, given his more complete game and experience at the highest level. His powerful serve and aggressive baseline play often overwhelm opponents, and he has shown the ability to step up in big matches.

Both players have solid groundstrokes, but Auger-Aliassime’s ability to dictate play with his forehand gives him an edge. Borges is a steady competitor and can move well, but he doesn’t have the same firepower or consistency in high-pressure moments. If the Canadian finds his rhythm and keeps his unforced errors in check, he should be able to control the match.

That said, if he struggles with inconsistency—something that has been an issue in the past—Borges could take advantage, especially if he plays with patience and capitalizes on any lapses. Still, with his bigger weapons and overall experience, Felix Auger-Aliassime would be the favorite to win.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

