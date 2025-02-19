Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska
Date: February 19, 2025
Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $3.6 million
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview
Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 19.
Swiatek is among the top three players on tour. She had an amazing season last year, amassing title-winning runs in Paris, Indian Wells, Madrid, Qatar, and Rome. She also secured a bronze medal finish in the Summer Olympics, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.
The Pole arrived in Dubai on the back of a semifinal exit in Doha, as she lost 6-3, 6-1 to Jelena Ostapenko. She started her campaign with a commanding win (6-0, 6-2) over Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Swiatek is making her fifth appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.
Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, had a promising season last year, garnering a semifinal run in the Australian Open and a third-round finish at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite a spirited effort against Donna Vekic, the Croat won 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-1.
Yastremska arrived in Dubai on the back of a runner-up finish in Linz and a first-round exit in Doha. She started her campaign by cruising past Magda Linette 6-3, 7-5 in the first round and then overpowered Anastasia Potapova in the second. The Ukranian defeated Potapova 6-2, 6-3.
Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head
Yastremska leads the head-to-head against Swiatek 1-0. She defeated the Pole most at the 2019 Fed Cup.
Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Iga Swiatek was outdone by a breathtaking performance by Jelena Ostapenko in Doha last week. The Pole struggled to deal with the Latvian's offensive approach and will need to come up with better solutions in such situations. She has a great opportunity to make amends in Dubai and open her account for the season.
Yastremska, on the other hand, showcased her potential with a brilliant performance in Linz this year. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but was beaten by Elena Ryabkina of Kazakhstan. The Ukranian has a potent all-around game and the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.
No points for guessing that Iga Swiatek will be the favorite to come out on top. The Pole has an elite skill set on hardcourts but can be vulnerable if caught on the back foot during the early proceedings. She should be able to learn from her mistakes in the past and play a clinical match in the third round.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.