Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Swiatek at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 19.

Swiatek is among the top three players on tour. She had an amazing season last year, amassing title-winning runs in Paris, Indian Wells, Madrid, Qatar, and Rome. She also secured a bronze medal finish in the Summer Olympics, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

The Pole arrived in Dubai on the back of a semifinal exit in Doha, as she lost 6-3, 6-1 to Jelena Ostapenko. She started her campaign with a commanding win (6-0, 6-2) over Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Swiatek is making her fifth appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

Yastremksa in action at the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz - Source: Getty

Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, had a promising season last year, garnering a semifinal run in the Australian Open and a third-round finish at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite a spirited effort against Donna Vekic, the Croat won 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-1.

Yastremska arrived in Dubai on the back of a runner-up finish in Linz and a first-round exit in Doha. She started her campaign by cruising past Magda Linette 6-3, 7-5 in the first round and then overpowered Anastasia Potapova in the second. The Ukranian defeated Potapova 6-2, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Yastremska leads the head-to-head against Swiatek 1-0. She defeated the Pole most at the 2019 Fed Cup.

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Dayana Yastremska

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Swiatek interacts with the crowd in Dubai - Day Three - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek was outdone by a breathtaking performance by Jelena Ostapenko in Doha last week. The Pole struggled to deal with the Latvian's offensive approach and will need to come up with better solutions in such situations. She has a great opportunity to make amends in Dubai and open her account for the season.

Yastremska, on the other hand, showcased her potential with a brilliant performance in Linz this year. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but was beaten by Elena Ryabkina of Kazakhstan. The Ukranian has a potent all-around game and the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.

No points for guessing that Iga Swiatek will be the favorite to come out on top. The Pole has an elite skill set on hardcourts but can be vulnerable if caught on the back foot during the early proceedings. She should be able to learn from her mistakes in the past and play a clinical match in the third round.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

