Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview

Jessica Pegula during a photoshoot at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Linda Noskova in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on February 19. Whoever wins, will face either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Pegula has won nine out of 12 matches so far in the 2025 season, having reached the final of the Adelaide International. The American entered Dubai after a quarterfinal finish at the Qatar Open.

She faced Liudmila Samsonova in the first round and got off to the best possible start by bageling the Russian in the first set. The second set saw a few service breaks but Pegula eventually managed to win it to register a 6-0, 6-4 victory.

Linda Noskova has won eight out of 13 matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open so far. The Czech entered the Dubai Tennis Championships after a third-round exit at the Qatar Open.

Noskova faced Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the WTA 1000 event and won 6-2, 7-6(5). She then locked horns with 11th seed Diana Shnaider and won the first set via a tiebreak after saving three set points.

Noskova found herself 0-3 down in the second set and Shnaider eventually won it 6-4 to force the match into a decider. The Czech, however, bounced back from an early break in the final set to win it and register a 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-3 win and a place in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

The two haven't faced one another on the WTA Tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Jessica Pegula -140 -1.5 (+160) Over 22.5 (-115) Linda Noskova +110 +1.5 (-235) Under 22.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the favorite to win but Noskova should not be written off as she can make things difficult for the American on her day.

The American has not had the best of records on her first serve so far during the Middle East swing, winning just 106 out of 187 points (56.7%), with six aces to her name. Pegula's consistent groundstrokes will come in handy, as well as her defense, given Noskova's attacking style.

The 20-year-old has had a considerably better record on her firs serve so far in Dubai, winning 70 out of 92 points (76.1%). She has served 23 aces so far during the tournament and will look to fetch a lot more of those against Pegula. The Czech will look to be on the offensive from the start of the match but she'll also have to be careful not to produce too many unforced errors.

While Noskova will be a tough opponent, Pegula's balanced style should see her come out on top and seal her spot in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

