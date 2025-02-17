Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will face off against unseeded Liudmila Samsonova in the second round (Round of 32) of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday, February 18.

Pegula had one of the best seasons of her career in 2024, reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final at the US Open. However, she fell short of the title, losing to a resilient Aryna Sabalenka.

With that confidence in mind, the American entered the 2025 season and lived up to expectations. She started at the Adelaide International, reaching the final but falling to compatriot Madison Keys. At the Australian Open, she faced disappointment, exiting in the third round. She then made the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in Doha.

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Samsonova entered the 2025 season after clinching her fifth WTA title at the Rosmalen Open. She kicked off the year on a strong note, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International but ultimately falling short against Madison Keys.

The Russian’s Australian Open campaign was one to forget, as she suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Olga Danilovic. Her struggles continued with early second-round losses in both Abu Dhabi and the Qatar Open, before she shifted her focus to Dubai, where she upset 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round.

Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Pegula and Samsonova are no strangers to each other on the WTA Tour, having faced off four times so far. The former leads their head-to-head 3-1, with wins at the 2020 Cincinnati Open, 2022 Italian Open, and 2023 Canadian Open. The latter's lone victory came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -225 -3.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-118) Liudmila Samsonova +175 +3.5 (-118) Over 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

The second-round clash between Jessica Pegula and Liudmila Samsonova at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday (February 18) promises to be thrilling. While both will give their best, the former enters the match as the favorite to win.

Pegula is known for her consistency on the baseline, with clean shot-making, a strong return game, and excellent court awareness. She minimizes unforced errors, a key factor when facing a power hitter like Samsonova.

While Samsonova relies on her powerful serve and aggressive baseline play, Pegula excels at neutralizing big serves. The American has been more consistent at the top level, stays composed under pressure, and displays sharp tactical awareness in key moments.

While the Russian has the tools to challenge anyone on her best days, she can also be inconsistent, particularly when her first serve isn't clicking. Against a steady player like Jessica Pegula, that could prove costly.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

