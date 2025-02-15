Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview

Leylah Fernandez reached QFs at Abu Dhabi Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

World No. 27 Fernandez will take on World No. 32 Mertens in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Sunday (February 16).

Fernandez has compiled a 7-4 win/loss record this year so far, with the highlights of her season having come at the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Open - where she reached the quarterfinals. The Canadian will be eager to go deeper at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

The former World No. 13 has yet to go past the second round of the tournament in her two career appearances in 2023-24. The 22-year-old's older opponent, Elise Mertens, has fared better in Dubai during her career, having reached the semifinals in 2021.

While the former World No. 12 endured a tough season on the WTA Tour in 2024, she has made plenty of amends this year. The Belgian finished runner-up at the Hobart International in January before securing her ninth career title at the Singapore Tennis Open earlier this month.

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Fernandez and Mertens are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The two players split their matches at the 2023 Guadalajara Open Akron and the 2021 Australian Open, respectively.

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Leylah Fernandez -110 -1.5 (+185) Under 21.5 (-115) Elise Mertens -118 +1.5 (-285) Over 21.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens hits a forehand (Source: Getty)

Fernandez is one of the best counterpunchers on the WTA Tour. The Canadian has equally balanced strokes on both wings and adept movement to boot. While the 22-year-old lacks firepower, smart shot selection helps her get on top of baseline exchanges.

Mertens, meanwhile, has far more variety than Fernandez. The 29-year-old had a delectable slice that disrupts her opponents' rhythm. That said, she will face a sharp-edged match-up during the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships as her Canadian opponent plays left-handed.

The keys to winning for both players will be to open up the court and put pressure on each other from the back of the court. Fernandez, who reached the US Open final three years ago, has a superior cross-court forehand, which gives her the edge.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

