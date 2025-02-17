Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin preview

Kostyuk plays a volley in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships- Source: Getty

World No. 21 Marta Kostyuk will take on Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Kostyuk has been eager to make a difference on tour. She came close to winning the title in San Diego and Stuttgart last year but couldn't get the job done in the finals. She also reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Ukranian entered Dubai on the back of a quarterfinal exit in the Qatar Open at the hands of Amanda Anisimova. She started her campaign with a solid win over Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 6-4. Kostyuk is making her third appearance in the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

Kenin speaks to her father at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, had a modest season last year. She secured a runner-up finish in Tokyo and reached the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open, which were her best results on tour. She also reached the third round of the French Open, where she lost to Clara Tauson in straight sets.

The American entered Dubai on the back of a third-round exit in Doha at the hands of Ons Jabeur. She started her campaign with a confident win over Donna Vekic in the first round, 7-5, 6-3. Kenin is making her sixth appearance in the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kostyuk and Kenin is locked at 0-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk Sofia Kenin

Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Kenin plays a running forehand in the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Marta Kostyuk would have expected to make a strong start to the season, considering her high standards. Despite taking a set off Anisimova in Doha, she couldn't close out the match and keep her title hopes alive. The Ukranian likes to find her spot from the baseline and is an effortless mover on the court.

Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, has made a busy start to the season. She reached the quarterfinals in Hobart and put up a decent performance in the Qatar Open last week. If the American adds a couple of gears to her game, she could fight for important titles on tour.

While Kostyuk has never reached the third round in Dubai, Kenin made an appearance in 2019. Both players look sharp at the moment but the Ukranian will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She humbled the third seed Coco Gauff in the Qatar Open and almost conquered the champion, Amanda Anisimova. She should be able to learn from her mistakes and play a clinical match on Tuesday.

Pick: Kostyuk to win in three sets.

