Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils

Date: February 24, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Centre Court, Dubai Tennis Stadium

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,415,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils preview

Italy's Berrettini returns a ball (Source: Getty)

The in-form Matteo Berrettini will face France's Gael Monfils for a place in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday (February 24).

Berrettini launched a successful comeback ffroman ankle injury last year, taking home titles in Gstaad, Kitzbuhel and Marrakech. And although the 26-year-old had a slow start to his 2025 ATP Tour season campaign, he steadied the ship at this week's Qatar Open, beating Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor en route to the quarterfinals.

The former World No. 6 will be looking to win his first-ever match at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week. The Italian's only apperance at the ATP 500 tournament came in 2019, where he exited in the first round to USA's Denis Kudla.

Just like Berrettini, Monfils has also been resurgent in 2025. The Frenchman won a thirteenth career title at the ASB Classic before making it to the fourth round of this year's Australian Open against all odds. Unfortunately, the 38-year-old was forced to retire against Ben Shelton while trailing by two sets to one due to a back injury.

Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Berrettini leads Monfils by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings. The Italian has defeated his older opponent in all three of their hardcourt meetings at the 2019 US Open, the 2021 ATP Cup and the 2022 US Open.

Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Matteo Berrettini Gael Monfils

(Odds will be updated once available)

Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils hasn't played on tour since January (Source: Getty)

Berrettini has been hitting through the ball with his lasso-whip forehand lately. The World No. 35 has held down the fort from his backhand wing, also mixing up slices and groundstrokes to extend rallies.

Monfils, meanwhile, is known for hitting high, heavy groundstrokes. The former World No. 6 also has a reliable first serve but tends to extend baseline exchanges due to a lack of initiative.

Considering the Frenchman hasn't played competitively since January, it will be likely that he comes into this match with a lot of rust. Keeping that in mind, Berrettini will be a heavy favorite to come through in this match-up.

Pick: Berrettini in straight sets.

