Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Twelfth seed Mirra Andreeva will take on former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Andreeva had a solid start to the year, with a semifinal finish in Brisbane followed by a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open. However, her Middle East swing began on a disappointing note with a second-round exit from last week's Qatar Open. She was up against Elina Avanesyan in the first round here.

Andreeva played some flawless tennis in the first set and broke her opponent's serve twice to claim the set. She started the next set with a break of serve, though Avanesyan broke back immediately to stay on even terms. However, there was no stopping the Russian teen, who nabbed the next five games to score a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Vondrousova skipped the Australian Open due to an injury. She returned to action at the Abu Dhabi Open and advanced to the quarterfinals. She was sent packing in the first round of the Qatar Open by Elina Svitolina, and lost to her 0-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Vondrousova faced former top 10 player Caroline Garcia in her Dubai opener. She put her best foot forward in the first set and reeled off five games in a row to take the set. The second set started with four consecutive service breaks between the duo. The Czech star soon found her footing and snagged four games on the trot after that for a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Andreeva leads Vondrousova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Madrid Open 2024 in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -145

+1.5 (-350)

Over 21.5 (-115)

Marketa Vondrousova +110

-1.5 (+225)

Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players suffered an early exit in Doha last week and lost similarly after blowing a one-set lead. They've made a good start in Dubai with commanding wins. Andreeva dropped her serve only once in the previous round, while Vondrousova got broken twice.

Their previous encounter also took place at the WTA 1000 level, although it was on the clay courts of Madrid. After a tough first set, Andreeva rushed through the second set to emerge victorious. She improved her yearly record to 8-3 after winning her first-round match in Dubai, while Vondrousova improved to 4-3 for the season.

Having won twice as many matches compared to her older rival, Andreeva will be the favorite to come out on top in this match. Her court coverage should be able to handle Vondrousova's craftiness and frequent deployment of drop shots. The youngster's overall defensive game should be enough to see her through to the next round.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in three sets.

