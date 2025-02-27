Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Semifinal: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Quentin Halys

Date: February 28, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates victory over Marin Cilic of Croatia in their quarter final match during day twelve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships- Day Twelve - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on the French qualifier Quentin Halys in the semifinal of the Dubai Open Tennis Championships on Friday, 28 February.

Auger-Aliassime, the former World No. 6, reached his fourth semifinal in 2025, when he defeated the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Canadian is yet to win a match in straight sets this week, as he also needed three sets to beat Alexander Bublik and Nuno Borges in the first and second round respectively. He has a 15-4 win-loss record so far in 2025 and he is chasing his third ATP title of the season.

On the other hand, 28-year-old Quentin Halys stunned the third seed and Doha champion Andrey Rublev in the first round. He defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut in the second round and Luca Nardi in the Quarterfinals.

World No. 77 Halys has a 4-4 win-loss record in the main draw matches this year. He has reached the semifinal of an ATP 500 event for the first time in his career.

Quentin Halys of France celebrates victory over Luca Nardi of Italy in their quarter final match during day twelve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships- Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head record 2-0 against the Frenchman. The Canadian won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) when they met in the first round of the Qatar Open last week.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Felix Auger-Aliassime TBD TBD TBD Quentin Halys TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime is going to start this match as the favorite, as he would have the psychological edge due to his superior head-to-head record against Quentin Halys.

Auger-Aliassime started this week as World No. 21, but he is now back into the Top 20 in the Live ATP Rankings. The Canadian could rise two more ranks by winning the semifinal against Quentin Halys.

Quentin Halys is guaranteed to reach his career high ranking on Monday, as his previous highest ranking was World No. 61 in 2023 but now he is World No. 59 in the Live ATP Rankings. He could break into the Top 50 with a win against Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

Halys has reached only one ATP tour final in his career so far, which was at the Swiss Open in Gstaad in 2024, where he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets

