Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ABN AMRO Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov will duke it out in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Ad

Trending

Tsitsipas was up against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round here. The former was the first to go up a break in the opening set but the latter broke back immediately to stay right on his tail. The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which the Greek overcame a 3-0 deficit to claim the set.

With the first set done and dusted, Tsitsipas was more confident in his shots in the second set. A single break of serve in his favor in the set helped him defeat Sonego 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ad

Khachanov commenced his run in Dubai against Dan Evans. The Russian dominated the first set and broke his opponent's serve thrice to take it. While he let go of his early break advantage in the second set, he got back on track towards the end with a three-game run to win the match 6-1, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Khachanov 8-1 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their most recent meeting en route to the Monte-Carlo Masters title last year in straight sets.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Stefanos Tsitsipas

-155 Karen Khachanov +115

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have bounced back by winning their first-round matches in Dubai after falling at the first hurdle at last week's Qatar Open. It was another disappointing loss for the duo in what has largely been an underwhelming year so far.

Ad

Following his win over Sonego here, Tsitsipas improved to 4-4 for the year, while Khachanov's record now stands at 3-4. The latter managed to beat Evans for the first time after losing their previous five meetings.

Having made some headway in one rivalry, Khachanov will aim to do the same against Tsitsipas, who enjoys an 8-1 advantage in their head-to-head. The Greek has won five of those eight matches in straight sets. The Russian's only win in this match-up came at the Miami Open 2023 in straight sets.

Ad

Both players have won back-to-back matches only once this year. One of them will break that trend now with a win. Considering Tsitsipas' supremacy in this rivalry, it's tough not to back him, though given their tepid results this year, this match could go either way as well.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback