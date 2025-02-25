Match Details
Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov
Date: February 26, 2025
Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,415,700
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview
Former top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov will duke it out in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.
Tsitsipas was up against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round here. The former was the first to go up a break in the opening set but the latter broke back immediately to stay right on his tail. The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which the Greek overcame a 3-0 deficit to claim the set.
With the first set done and dusted, Tsitsipas was more confident in his shots in the second set. A single break of serve in his favor in the set helped him defeat Sonego 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Khachanov commenced his run in Dubai against Dan Evans. The Russian dominated the first set and broke his opponent's serve thrice to take it. While he let go of his early break advantage in the second set, he got back on track towards the end with a three-game run to win the match 6-1, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Tsitsipas leads Khachanov 8-1 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their most recent meeting en route to the Monte-Carlo Masters title last year in straight sets.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov prediction
Both players have bounced back by winning their first-round matches in Dubai after falling at the first hurdle at last week's Qatar Open. It was another disappointing loss for the duo in what has largely been an underwhelming year so far.
Following his win over Sonego here, Tsitsipas improved to 4-4 for the year, while Khachanov's record now stands at 3-4. The latter managed to beat Evans for the first time after losing their previous five meetings.
Having made some headway in one rivalry, Khachanov will aim to do the same against Tsitsipas, who enjoys an 8-1 advantage in their head-to-head. The Greek has won five of those eight matches in straight sets. The Russian's only win in this match-up came at the Miami Open 2023 in straight sets.
Both players have won back-to-back matches only once this year. One of them will break that trend now with a win. Considering Tsitsipas' supremacy in this rivalry, it's tough not to back him, though given their tepid results this year, this match could go either way as well.
Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.