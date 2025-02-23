Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: February 24, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Centre Court, Dubai Tennis Stadium

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,415,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

World No. 11 Tsitsipas hits a backhand (Source: Getty)

Former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday (February 24).

Tsitsipas has endured a tough campaign on the ATP Tour in the last few months. The Greek has failed to reach the semifinals of a tournament since last year's Gstaad Open. This year, the former World No. 3 has dropped three of his six tour-level outings. The low point of his 2025 season came at this week's Qatar Open, where he lost to an injured Hamad Medjedovic in three sets.

The 26-year-old will be keen on turning his season around at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. He reached the final at the ATP 500 tournament in 2019, losing to eight-time champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

Sonego, meanwhile, recorded his maiden Major quarterfinal result at this year's Australian Open. A few weeks later, the Italian made it to the last four at the Open 13 in Marseille, where he went out to eventual champion Ugo Humbert.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Sonego by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings. The Greek won both of their career hardcourt clashes at the Miami Masters and the Cincinnati Masters in 2021.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Lorenzo Sonego

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego hits a forehand volley (Source: Getty)

Although Tsitsipas has always boasted of a big forehand, the World No. 11 has struggled at getting underneath the ball in 2025. The Greek's backhand has also been exploited by his opponents lately, putting more pressure on him to deliver from the baseline and on serve.

Sonego is a gritty shotmaker himself, and while he doesn't have his higher-ranked opponent's power, he compensates well with his fighting spirit. The 29-year-old is adept at movement as well, which forces his opponents to go above and beyond to hit winners past him.

While Tsitsipas is the favorite to win on paper, his slump in form over the last few months has made him less confident on the court. Thus, it will not be surprising if the former Dubai runner-up is upset by World No. 36 Sonego in their first-round encounter.

Pick: Sonego in three sets.

