Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: February 27, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,237,670

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini preview

In Picture: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play former top-10 player Matteo Berrettini in one of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. Tsitsipas has not been in great form in 2025. In Dubai, the Greek player's best result was at the ABN Amro Open, where he reached the quarterfinal, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Mattia Bellucci.

The former World No. 3 already had two first-round exits in 2025. At the Australian Open, Tsitsipas lost to Alex Michelsen in the first round. A similar poor performance saw him get knocked out in the first round of the Qatar Open against Hamad Medjedovic, even though the Serb was visibly injured.

Tsitsipas began his campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. He carried that momentum in the second round, winning 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov.

Matteo Berrettini's start to the 2025 season was not an ideal one, as the Italian lost three out of his four matches in the season. This included first-round exits at the Brisbane International and the ABN Amro Open and a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Coming into Dubai, the former World No. 6 reached the quarterfinal in Doha, losing 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper. The quarterfinal run included a first career win against Novak Djokovic for the Italian player. In Dubai, he began with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Gael Monfils and then followed it up with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Tsitsipas has a 3-1 lead over Berrettini in the head-to-head. The last time these two players met, it was the Italian who won 7-6 (6), 7-5 at the 2024 Swiss Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas +140 +1.5 (-200) Under 24.5 (-125) Matteo Berrettini -180 -1.5 (+135) Over 24.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Tsitsipas and Berrettini last contested in a hard-court match at the 2023 United Cup, which the Greek won 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4. He won 72 percent of the service points and 26 percent of the return points, whereas the Italian won 74 percent of the service points and 28 percent of the return points. Tsitsipas edged his opponent in second-service numbers both during serving and returning.

On hard courts, the Greek player has reached 15 finals, winning five titles, the last of which came at the 2023 Los Cabos Open. Meanwhile, Berrettini has reached only one hard-court final at the 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup, losing against Lorenzo Musetti.

Berrettini's only win against Tsitsipas came on the clay court. However, the upcoming match will be on a hard court, and with the head-to-head in his favor, Tsitsipas is the favorite to win.

Pick- Tsitsipas to win in three sets

