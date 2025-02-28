The Dubai Tennis Championships have reached their final day of competition, with the men's singles final and the men's doubles final taking place on March 1st.

The singles final will be contested by Felix Augur-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Canadian World No. 21, Augur-Aliassime, has had a tortuous route to the final, needing all three sets in each of his matches to prevail. He made headlines in a bad-tempered first round match against Alexander Bublik, but kept his nerve to win 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3.

He beat veteran Marin Cilic in the quarterfinal, before despatching Frenchman Quentin Halys in the semifinals. It has been a decent start to the year for Augur-Aliassime - he reached the semifinals in Qatar, taking eventual winner Andrey Rublev the full distance, and won the Open Occitanie in a three-set final against Aleksander Kovacevic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas came through a difficult quarterfinal against Matteo Berrettini, but took the spoils 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-4. His semifinal against Tallon Griekspoor was more straightforward - he saw off the Dutchman in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Despite his excellent progress in Dubai, the Greek World No. 11 has had a stuttering start to 2025.

He was dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round by the unseeded Alex Michelsen, before regaining some form to reach the Rotterdam quarterfinals, where he was beaten in straight sets by Mattia Bellucci. After another first round exit at the Qatar Open, his run to the final in Dubai indicates a return to his best form.

The pair have played nine times on the ATP tour, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 6-3.

Schedule for Day 8 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Thirteen - Source: Getty

Centre Court

Starting at 4.30 pm local time: Yuki Bhambri / Alexei Popyrin vs Harri Heliovarra / Henry Patten

Starting not before 7 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Augur-Aliassime

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch

Viewers in the UK, US, Canada and India can watch the live action on Day 8 of the ATP 500 event on the following channels and sites:

UK: Sky Sports

US: Tennis Channel

India: Tennis TV

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

All matches on Day 8 of the ATP 500 event will take place on Centre Court, where the action will commence at 4.30 pm local time

