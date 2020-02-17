Dubai Tennis Championships, Garbine Muguruza vs Kim Clijsters: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Kim Clijsters

All eyes will be on the first round of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 as it marks the comeback of one of the sport's most popular and legendary figures, Kim Clijsters. Having reached the pinnacle of the world rankings and with four Grand Slam trophies to her name, the affable Belgian has achieved pretty much everything a professional tennis player could dream of.

But the 36-year-old is hungry for more and ready to give it one more shot. With the spark reignited inside her, Clijsters is all set to return to the highest level of competition more than seven years after she called it quits.

It will, however, not be easy for the mother of three. In her very first match at this WTA Premier event, she has been drawn to face the resurgent Garbine Muguruza.

The Spaniard looked in sparkling form as she made it to the final of the Australian Open, where she went down to Sofia Kenin in three grueling sets. The rejuvenated two-time Major winner would very much be eager to carry that momentum into the rest of the season after her struggles in the past couple of years.

However, Clijsters is exactly the kind of player a hard-hitter like Muguruza would have wanted to avoid.

With her fluid movement and exceptional anticipation skills, the Belgian has the knack of breaking down big hitters and she would surely look to do the same in this match.

Hey @Simona_Halep and @Clijsterskim 👋



The players are getting some reps in at the #DDFTennis practice court 💪 pic.twitter.com/KRRJuvWmwn — WTA (@WTA) February 17, 2020

Having returned to high-level tennis in 2009 after a hiatus, Clijsters knows what it takes to make it work after a break and she would most definitely give it her all as the tennis world waits in anticipation to see her weave her magic on the court once again.

Here's all you need to know about Dubai Tennis Championships:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships

Category: WTA Premier

City: Dubai, UAE

Prize money: $2,908,770

Match schedule: (9) Garbine Muguruza vs (WC) Kim Clijsters first round not before 8:30 pm IST on February 17, 2020

Head-to-head: First meeting