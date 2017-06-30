Eastbourne 2017: Rohan Bopanna and Andre Sa reach final

Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles title less than a month ago.

Less than a month after winning the French Open mixed doubles title, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has reached yet another final - this time on the grasscourts at the Aegon International in Eastbourne on Friday.

The Indo-Brazilian pair had to battle hard for the 7-6(4), 3-6, 11-9 win over fellow unseeded team of Dominic Inglot and Robin Haase in the semi-finals that lasted 1 hour 14 minutes.

The final too will be played later on Friday where they will face the top seeds and legends Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan. The American twins needed 1 hour 12 minutes to dismiss the challenge of the German-Argentine duo of Andre Begemann and Andres Molteni, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Bopanna and Sa thundered seven aces and converted three out of their four break point opportunities during the semi-final match. The first set saw some strong serves from both the teams where none even faced a break point.

The set headed to a tie-break where the Indo-Brazilian pair played some smart tennis to pocket the opening set.

Haase and Inglot came roaring back in the second set as their opponents struggled. With a solitary break of serve, they surged to a 4-1 lead and then wrapped up the set, 6-3 to force a decider.

A tightly-contested match tie-break ensued where Bopanna and Sa held their nerves for the narrow victory.

Bopanna has been able to make a good transition from clay to grass. Last week, he reached the semi-finals of the Queen’s Club in partnership with Ivan Dodig. On their way to the last-four, they even ousted the world’s top-ranked pair of Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Djokovic aiming for the singles title

In singles, Novak Djokovic is hoping to put behind him his continuous setbacks as he prepares for a fourth Wimbledon crown. The World No. 4, who is making an exception this year and playing a grasscourt warm-up event, has reached the semi-finals of Eastbourne.

He will take on 52nd ranked Russian rising star Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

In the other half of the draw, it is an all-French semi-final between Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.

On the women’s side, the title showdown is between the World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and the sixth-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.

