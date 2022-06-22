Eastbourne 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 22 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Alex de Minaur will look to reach the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne on Wednesday.

The Australian has won 23 out of 37 matches this season. After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, he made it to the quarterfinals in Rotterdam before losing to Stefanos Tsitisipas.

De Minaur was close to reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters as well, but lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz in the last 16 despite winning the first set.

The 23-year-old reached his first semifinal of the season at the Barcelona Open and even had a couple of match points against Carlos Alcaraz. However, he squandered them and lost in three sets.

De Minaur started his grasscourt season at the Libema Open, losing to Adrian Mannarino in the second round. He followed this up with another second-round exit at the Queen's Club Championships, losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Australian entered the Rothesay International seeded sixth and reached the last 16 after beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego hasn't had a particularly impressive season, winning only 15 out of 31 matches so far. The Italian reached the quarterfinals at the Sydney International and Cordoba Open before making a semi-final run at the Argentina Open.

Sonego reached the third round at the French Open and put up a spirited fight against Casper Ruud before going down 6-2, 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

He started the grasscourt season by making it to the quarterfinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he was beaten by his compatriot Matteo Berrettini. The Italian suffered a first-round loss against Denis Kudla at the Queen's Club Championships last week.

Sonego faced James Duckworth in the opening round of the Rothesay International and beat the Australian 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(1) to reach the last 16.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis Rothesay International Eastbourne - 1st Round: Lorenzo Sonego beat James Duckworth 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 Rothesay International Eastbourne - 1st Round: Lorenzo Sonego beat James Duckworth 4-6, 7-6, 7-6

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

De Minaur enjoys a 2-0 head-to-head record against Sonego. The Australian won their first meeting 6-3, 7-5 at the Paris Masters in 2020 before defeating the Italian 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the Eastbourne final last year.

The winner will face either Jannik Sinner or Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alex de Minaur -225 -2.5 (-130) Over 22.5 (-120) Lorenzo Sonego +170 +2.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

De Minaur will enter the match as the favorite due to his better form and head-to-head record. However, Sonego has a slightly better record on grass. The Italian has won 14 out of 22 matches on the surface, compared to de Minaur's 14-11 record.

De Minaur has a strong first serve, but his second serve is considerably weaker. He also possesses a powerful forehand, which he uses to construct points and hit winners. His court coverage is one of the best on tour and could prove useful against the Italian's accurate groundstrokes.

Sonego also has a good serve. He has hit 23 aces in his last two matches and will look to do the same against de Minaur.

Both players are extremely competitive but considering de Minaur's current form, he should be able to come through this encounter unscathed.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

