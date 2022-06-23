Eastbourne 2022: Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Camila Giorgi vs (LL) Viktoriya Tomova

Date: 24 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Camila Giorgi and Vikrotiya Tomova came through hard-fought wins in their respective fourth-round encounters to set up a quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Giorgi, the 12th seed, was the first to book her spot in the last eight. The Italian scored an upset win over Garbine Muguruza, ousting her 7-5, 6-3 in a contest that lasted almost two hours.

Both players started out confidently, but it was Giorgi's relentless ball-striking that saw her erase defecits in both sets and secure a tough straight-sets win.

Tomova will be playing in her first WTA 500 quarterfinal,

Viktoriya Tomova exacted revenge on Kirsten Flipkens for her loss in the final round of qualifying a few days ago. The Bulgarian overcame a poor start, steadying herself after getting flustered by the Belgian's variety and frequent approaches to the net to eventually prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a two-hour tussle.

Having received entry into the main draw as a lucky loser, Tomova made the most of her second chance by logging wins over Shelby Rogers and Flipkens to reach her first quarterfinal at a WTA 500 event.

Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Giorgi and Tomova, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Camila Giorgi -500 - - Viktoriya Tomova +340 - -

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Giorgi will be eyeing a second straight Eastbourne semifinal.

The quarterfinal contest will pit Camila Giorgi's raw power against Viktoriya Tomova's well-rounded court craft. The conditions should favor the former, but the Italian will still need to be vary of her tenacious opponent.

Tomova has showcased her excellent problem-solving skills all week, coming back from a set down in her last three matches.

Tomova's newfound aggression has seen her post promising results recently and she will need to continue doing the same as a passive approach is unlikely to work against Giorgi.

The Italian employs a gung-ho brand of tennis and will go after every ball and Tomova will have to come up with a few answers to diffuse the power. The underdog does a possess a few of her own — her backhand in particular — and could definitely push Giorgi. That said, the Italian's firepower gives her an edge on the quick Eastbourne conditions.

Pick: Giorgi in three sets

